Rams Benefit in New Post-NFL Combine Mock Draft: The Conclusion
The post-NFL Combine world is a wild one as the race to the NFL Draft gets put into another gear. In this five-part series, we're going to go through what I believe will be the result of the 2025 NFL Draft based on combine information and general discussions that take place around the NFL Draft.
The first six selections shocked the league as team scrambles to make trades and selections. The next five helped stabilize the draft with no trades being made. However, Denver made a massive move to kick off part three. Part four sets up the Rams to make a bold and controversial pick, selecting Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen in part five. Here is the conclusion.
RD 1. PK. 27: The Baltimore Ravens select Jahdae Barron. Eric DeCosta states he takes the best player available over positional need as an injury will cause another positional need. Thus Barron not only fills a need but is also the best player available. His 40 time helped with that determination.
RD 1. PK. 28: The Detroit Lions select Nic Scourton. The Lions needed a pass rusher, especially after Aiden Hutchinson got hurt, so Dan Campbell may have made some calls to his alma mater, getting the info needed to believe Scourton is the answer.
RD 1. PK. 29: The Washington Commanders select Shavon Revel. The Commanders were looking at the defensive interior after saying goodbye to Jonathan Allen but after making moves in free agency, they decide to go with a corner who fits the attitude Dan Quinn wants to bring to the football field.
RD 1. PK. 30: The Buffalo Bills select Kenneth Grant. Grant, the big force behind Michigan's 2023 National Championship squad is a player that needs time to develop as a pass rusher but will be a nightmare up the middle. The Bills believe he will be a big time performer, especially in cold weather games.
RD 1. PK. 31: The Kansas City Chiefs select Malaki Starks. The Chiefs have said goodbye to Justin Reid, choosing to address other pieces in their defense. Thus Starks, a potential Hall of Fame talent, becomes Steve Spagnuolo's next great weapon.
RD 1. PK. 32: The Philadelphia Eagles select Tyler Booker. Booker, a favorite of many teams, completes the Eagles offensive line after the departure of Mehki Becton. Booker is an instant starter who does all the things needed for the team to go after a second straight Super Bowl.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE