Rams Bitter Rival Dumps Up-And-Coming Coach
The offseason has already started for all the NFL teams and it is only going to heat up. The NFL Scouting Combine is happening this week. The Los Angeles Rams and all the other teams will be on the look out for players that best fit their team and scheme.
After the scouting combine, the free agency window will open up and teams will try their best to find current NFL players that can come in and improve their team next season. A lot of teams will be fighting for multiple players but they only can go to one team.
The Rams are not the only team that has had recent changes with the coaching staff and personnel.
The Rams NFC West divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers made a couple of changes with their coaching staff on Tuesday.
The 49ers are moving Klay Kubiak to the offensive coordinator role. They are also giving Mick Lombardi the coaching role with the quarterbacks. It was previously held by Brian Griese.
"The 49ers are officially promoting Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator, and that’s not the only staff change: Mick Lombardi will replace Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.
The moves comes are the 49ers had a disappointing season in 2024. The 49ers could not find their success from previous years in 2024. The move comes as a surprise because the quarterback play for the 49ers has been good in recent years.
Per 49ers:
Kubiak enters his fifth season with the 49ers, and first as the team's offensive coordinator, after spending the previous four seasons as the offensive passing game specialist (2024), assistant quarterbacks coach (2022-23) and defensive quality control coach (2021).
As the team's offensive passing game specialist, Kubiak helped direct the fourth-ranked passing offense in the NFL (249.1 yards per game) in 2024.
With his help, WR Jauan Jennings experienced a career year, registering career highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (975) and receiving touchdowns (six). Kubiak also helped TE George Kittle earn AP Second-Team All-Pro honors and the sixth Pro Bowl selection of his career after he led the team in receptions (78), receiving yards (1,106) and receiving touchdowns (eight).
Kittle's 1,106 receiving yards marked his second-consecutive and fourth overall season with 1,000-or-more receiving yards, making him one of five tight ends in NFL history to register four such seasons.
