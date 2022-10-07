Skip to main content

Rams vs. Cowboys: Can't 'Stay Away' From Blitzing QB Cooper Rush, Says LB Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner discussed how the Rams defense will approach their blitzes of Cooper Rush.

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went down with an injury in their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was uncertain how good backup Cooper Rush would perform in his place. 

Fast forward to Week 5 and Rush has gone 3-0 in wake of the Prescott injury, keeping the Cowboys in the thick of the NFC East race. 

However, while Rush has done his job to reel off three wins in a row, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner emphasized that they won't change how they approach Rush defensively. 

“Just because a guy has been good against the blitz so far doesn’t mean he’ll be good on Sunday,” Wagner said. “We do our blitzes differently and things of that nature."

"He’s done a really good job picking up where the blitz is coming from. He’s an older guy, he’s been in the league a little bit so he can recognize some of those blitzes. You never want to stay away from running those things."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

52D3CA8C-FBBA-435E-B2C0-BA219FD59A4E
Play

Rams Drawing 'Perspective' From Last Season to Avoid Slump, Loss vs. Cowboys

Everyone saw the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, but they weren't without their shortcomings. Learning from these begins against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

By Zach Dimmitt
matthew stafford 21
Play

Rams vs. Cowboys Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The L.A. Rams host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in a game that could be an NFC playoff preview.

By Timm Hamm
matthew stafford sean mcvay
Play

Rams vs. Cowboys GAMEDAY Preview: Bounce-Back vs. 'Boys?

The Rams are on a condensed week coming off a loss, while the Cowboys are flying high on a three-game winning streak.

By Bri Amaranthus

Rush has been far from a world beater in his three starts, but he's been efficient and led the way for the Cowboys. If the Rams' defense can get to him early and rattle him, though, they might be able to pull out the win, which would be a confidence boost for a defense that has struggled at times this season. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

52D3CA8C-FBBA-435E-B2C0-BA219FD59A4E
News

Rams Drawing 'Perspective' From Last Season to Avoid Slump, Loss vs. Cowboys

By Zach Dimmitt
matthew stafford 21
News

Rams vs. Cowboys Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
matthew stafford sean mcvay
News

Rams vs. Cowboys GAMEDAY Preview: Bounce-Back vs. 'Boys?

By Bri Amaranthus
zeke white pants rams
News

Cowboys at Rams: Bobby Wagner Scouts Ezekiel Elliott & Dallas Run Game

By Kevin Tame, Jr
18797751
News

Matthew Stafford ‘Excellent’? Rams Coach Sean McVay Downplays QB Turnovers

By Kevin Tame, Jr
atwell 1
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Why WR Tutu Atwell Was Inactive vs. 49ers

By Daniel Flick
matthew stafford 2
News

Rams QB Stafford Facing Tough Test Against Stifling Cowboys Defense

By Mike D'Abate
Bobby-Wagner-Rams-fan
News

Protesting Fan Files Police Report Against Rams LB Bobby Wagner

By Zach Dimmitt