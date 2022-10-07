Rams vs. Cowboys: Can't 'Stay Away' From Blitzing QB Cooper Rush, Says LB Bobby Wagner

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went down with an injury in their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was uncertain how good backup Cooper Rush would perform in his place.

Fast forward to Week 5 and Rush has gone 3-0 in wake of the Prescott injury, keeping the Cowboys in the thick of the NFC East race.

However, while Rush has done his job to reel off three wins in a row, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner emphasized that they won't change how they approach Rush defensively.

“Just because a guy has been good against the blitz so far doesn’t mean he’ll be good on Sunday,” Wagner said. “We do our blitzes differently and things of that nature."

"He’s done a really good job picking up where the blitz is coming from. He’s an older guy, he’s been in the league a little bit so he can recognize some of those blitzes. You never want to stay away from running those things."

Rush has been far from a world beater in his three starts, but he's been efficient and led the way for the Cowboys. If the Rams' defense can get to him early and rattle him, though, they might be able to pull out the win, which would be a confidence boost for a defense that has struggled at times this season.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

