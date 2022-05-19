Bobby Wagner Explains His New Learning Process with Rams

Wagner is one of the league’s top veterans, but he’s ready to embrace a rookie mindset with the Rams this season

The Los Angeles Rams signed six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason with the idea that he’d be able to revolutionize a defense that had its inconsistencies this past year and bring it above middling production.



And make no mistake. The league’s third-leading tackler from last season will be one of the best players on a team that’s defending a championship.

But Wagner, 31, spoke with the media Wednesday and clarified that he isn’t walking into this new situation acting like he owns the place. After 10 years with the Seahawks, adjusting to a new team is a tough task. So like a rookie would, his plan is to learn and get comfortable as his understanding of the system grows.

"I’m pretty intentional,” Wagner said. “I’m definitely coming in here and being myself. I also understand that (the Rams) have a way of going about things. In order to lead, you’ve got to learn how they do things before you jump in. That’s been my thing, just trying to learn how everything operates. Then I’ll start to use some of my experience to kind of pass to guys. Once you build that trust off the field, on the field becomes easy.”

Inking a potential future Hall-of-Famer like Wagner to a deal, especially one that ripped him away from a division rival, shows LA's intent on continuing to compete at the highest level.

Wagner has seen it all after a decade of 11 or more appearances and 100-plus tackles in each season. Still, there are certainly questions surrounding his five-year, $50 million deal and if he'll live up to it as he gets older.

But with his newfound mentality, LA could be getting the best Bobby Wagner yet.

The Rams' dates for OTAs are set for May 23-24, May 26, and May 31-June 2.

