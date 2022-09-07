Skip to main content
WATCH: Rams Release Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener vs. Bills

© Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY

WATCH: Rams Release Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener vs. Bills

The Rams' Twitter account released a hype video that should get fans even more pumped for Thursday.

The 2022 NFL season is now closer than ever, as the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills are set to begin the festivities Thursday at SoFi Stadium in what will be the first of 544 regular-season games that will be played over the next couple of months. 

The Rams will begin their run at repeat titles against a Bills team that has remained a heavy favorite to make some major noise as Super Bowl contenders in the AFC. 

And ahead of what should be an exciting season-opener that could certainly live up to the hype, the Rams' official Twitter account released a video Tuesday that should get fans even more pumped. 

Take a look: 

Thursday's game will see the Rams reveal their championship banner at SoFi, as it will hang next to the 1999 banner that the franchise won in St. Louis on the backs of Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Issac Bruce, Torry Holt and "The Greatest Show on Turf."

The 2022 Rams feature a similar star-studded roster of quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and linebacker Bobby Wagner. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

diggs ramsey

Rams Jalen Ramsey Responds to 'Good-Ass Player’ Take from Bills Stefon Diggs

Diggs showed his respect for the Rams' star ahead of Thursday's season-opener, but Ramsey was having none of it.

By Zach Dimmitt
Aug 20, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams DC Raheem Morris 'Really Excited' to Face Bills QB Josh Allen

Morris discussed the challenge of facing Allen and what he's seen on film.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_18915929_168388359_lowres
Play

Rams vs. Bills Thursday Night Preview: Star-Studded NFL Week 1 Kickoff

It is the first ever meeting between superstar quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen.

By Bri Amaranthus

This group will look to stop the likes of Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs, along with a defense seen as one of the league's best under coach Sean McDermott. 

NFL fans will see if the 2022 season-opener can live up to the hype once the game begins at 5:20 p.m. P.T. on Thursday. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

diggs ramsey
News

Rams Jalen Ramsey Responds to 'Good-Ass Player’ Take from Bills Stefon Diggs

By Zach Dimmitt
Aug 20, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams DC Raheem Morris 'Really Excited' to Face Bills QB Josh Allen

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_18915929_168388359_lowres
News

Rams vs. Bills Thursday Night Preview: Star-Studded NFL Week 1 Kickoff

By Bri Amaranthus
Snip20220905_5
News

'I Can Never Hate LA': Von Miller Remembers Rams as Bills Visit Looms

By Geoff Magliochetti
Andrew Whitworth (left) talks with Los Angeles Rams tackle Rob Havenstein (79) during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University.
News

Rams OL Havenstein Honored, Humbled By Selection As Captain

By Mike D'Abate
odell beckham
News

Locker Clues: Could Rams Be Hinting at Return of Odell Beckham Jr.?

By Zach Dimmitt
Stafford McVay
News

Sean McVay Reveals Injury Plan for QB Matthew Stafford Ahead of Rams vs. Bills

By Zach Dimmitt
Aug 29, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA: Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts during training camp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams vs. Bills: How Does CB Jalen Ramsey Look Ahead of Rams' Season Opener?

By Connor Zimmerlee