WATCH: Rams Release Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener vs. Bills

The 2022 NFL season is now closer than ever, as the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills are set to begin the festivities Thursday at SoFi Stadium in what will be the first of 544 regular-season games that will be played over the next couple of months.

The Rams will begin their run at repeat titles against a Bills team that has remained a heavy favorite to make some major noise as Super Bowl contenders in the AFC.

And ahead of what should be an exciting season-opener that could certainly live up to the hype, the Rams' official Twitter account released a video Tuesday that should get fans even more pumped.

Take a look:

Thursday's game will see the Rams reveal their championship banner at SoFi, as it will hang next to the 1999 banner that the franchise won in St. Louis on the backs of Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Issac Bruce, Torry Holt and "The Greatest Show on Turf."

The 2022 Rams feature a similar star-studded roster of quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

This group will look to stop the likes of Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs, along with a defense seen as one of the league's best under coach Sean McDermott.

NFL fans will see if the 2022 season-opener can live up to the hype once the game begins at 5:20 p.m. P.T. on Thursday.

