Rams Camp: RB Cam Akers Ready To Resume '100%' Leading Role

Last July was a bit of a bummer for Los Angeles Rams fans, after running back Cam Akers injured his Achilles before training camp.

Thankfully, and miraculously, Akers was able to return in time for the Rams' playoff run. But he was clearly not the same guy who electrified the running game during his breakout rookie season in 2020. Remember the 171-yard performance against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots? Or the 131 yards and a touchdown during the playoff win in Seattle?

The Rams are counting on Akers to return to form, having let go of Sony Michel, the team's leading rusher in 2021, who signed with the Miami Dolphins. Darrell Henderson Jr. is also in the mix, followed by rookie Kyren Williams and Jake Funk.

Heading into training camp, Akers said he's 100 percent. And now he has his sights set on being one of the top running backs in the NFL this season.

"I expect to play at a much higher level," Akers said, during his first trip to the training camp podium, "I just want to go out, get myself the best chance personally, you know to perform, do what I do best and that's make plays. Whether that's in the film room, whether that's in the training room, I don't know. Whatever it is, I'm putting my best foot forward."

Akers also said he is looking forward to having a more expanded role with the offense, and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is beginning his second season with the Rams.

"Yeah, 100 percent," Akers said, "Whether it's runs, passes, screens, whatever I need to do. Whenever my number's called, whether it's from the slot, the outside receiver to the backfield, I'll be ready, whatever it is."

The Rams are counting on it, and Rams fans are looking forward to it.