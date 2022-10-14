After losing two-straight games, the Los Angeles Rams host the reeling Carolina Panthers in Week 6 action on Sunday. It's been an eventful week for the Panthers; Coach Matt Rhule was fired on Monday and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain that will sideline him vs. LA.

Taking over the league's 32nd-ranked offense will likely be Panthers backup PJ Walker, with Sam Darnold still on IR with an ankle injury of his own.

The Rams hope to bounce back after scoring just one touchdown in the last two weeks. Both injury and inconsistent play has plagued L.A.’s offensive line, making life a bit more difficult for Stafford under center. Stafford was sacked five times in a Week 5 loss to the Cowboys and has been sacked 21 total times this season.

“I think (Stafford) is doing everything he can,” Coach Sean McVay said. “I think he needs more help. I think guys got to play better around him. We’ve got to be able to help him be able to give himself a chance to sit on his back foot just passed even a hitch on some things."

The Panthers were crushed 37-15 at home by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 and are last in the NFC South. The Rams are now chasing the 49ers, who lead the NFC West division at 3-2.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (2-3) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-4)

ODDS: The Rams are 10.5-point favorites vs. the Panthers.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. PT

LOCATION: SOFI Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

TV/RADIO: FOX | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: McVay on the Rams' offense:

"We've got to be able to figure it out. Whether it's guys that are playing right now or whether we need to figure out some other options."

"But it's not good enough and it's not exclusive to one player, to one position."

