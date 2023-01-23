Chargers Request Interview With Rams Coach Greg Olson

The Chargers have requested an interview with yet another Rams assistant, this time Greg Olson

The Los Angeles Rams coaching staff has already seen significant turnover this offseason, with multiple assistants being fired last week, and even more still interviewing for positions elsewhere.

This is especially true for their offensive staff, as those working with Sean McVay are still a hot commodity in the NFL. Among those looking to fill a vacancy is the Rams' Los Angeles neighbors, with the Chargers looking for a new offensive coordinator.

On Monday morning, that trend continued with the Chargers requesting an interview with Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson for the role of offensive coordinator.

The Chargers, who recently fired previous offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi after a disappointing 2022 season, also requested an interview with Rams quarterbacks coach, Zac Robinson.

Olson, who is in his third stint with the Rams, first joined the franchise in 2006 in St. Louis, serving as the offensive coordinator for two seasons.

He then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the quarterbacks' coach in 2008 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2009.

In 2012 Olson joined the Jacksonville Jaguars staff as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, before moving to the Oakland Raiders as the offensive coordinator for two seasons. He then went back to Jacksonville as the offensive coordinator from 2015-16.

Olson was hired by the Rams for his second stint with the franchise in 2017 as the team's quarterbacks coach, before being named as the Raiders' offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

When new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was hired in 2022, he did not retain Olson, leading to his return to Los Angeles.

For the Chargers, who are looking to take advantage of their window with an elite quarterback like Justin Herbert, Olson makes plenty of sense, and would bring plenty of experience to Brandon Staley's offensive staff

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

