Rams vs. Bengals Preseason Preview: Super Bowl Rematch?

The Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in the final week of NFL preseason action from Paycor Stadium on Saturday. While the 2022-23 Rams squad mostly stayed intact from last season, there are some new faces as LA begins its defense of the Super Bowl LVI title.

It's a (not really) Super Bowl LVI matchup, with the reserves playing as both teams plan to sit most starters. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who underwent an elbow procedure this offseason, will be sidelined. In LA's Game 2 loss to the Houston Texans, Rams quarterback John Wolford played the first half and Bryce Perkins played in the second half.

The Rams' many roster hopefuls try to earn their spot before Tuesday, Aug. 30, when every NFL team must reduce its roster to no more than 53 players. LA's 16-player practice squad will then begin to form.

LA's fifth-round NFL draft pick, running back Kyren Williams, will see his first game action after rehabbing a broken foot suffered in OTAs. Also, watch for free agent rookie wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to build on two impressive preseason performances to try to make the cut.

WHO: L.A. Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

ODDS: The Rams are 2.5-point underdogs to the Bengals.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 27 2022 at 3 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

TV/RADIO: ABC7 | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Sean McVay details his hopes for receiver Allen Robinson and Stafford ahead of joint practices vs. the Bengals.

“I think just good rapport, being able to establish their communication, their connection," McVay said. "There's been a lot of opportunities even in the practice settings, but you're seeing some different matchups, some different concepts that maybe we would activate against the Bengals that we wouldn't against our guys. But I think you know what it looks like, just a good rapport between those two."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.