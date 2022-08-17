Rams Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford Had 'Great Energy, Great Command'

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay feels much better about Matthew Stafford's right elbow pain.

Stafford, who dealt with an elbow injury last season, received an injection in his right elbow during the offseason. After not throwing during the Rams' spring workouts and then easing his way into the start of training camp, the Rams quarterback was all systems go today.

After being on a pitch for the start of camp, the veteran quarterback took 60-plus reps in an intrasquad scrimmage. The Rams have put together a plan for Stafford this offseason to avoid burning out his elbow, or worst case, causing further damage to that elbow.

McVay spoke to the media after practice and the lively coach seemed enthusiastic about Stafford’s performance.

“I thought he had great energy, great command all day," McVay said. "I thought he threw the ball incredibly accurately in all parts of the field. Really activated all parts of our pass game."

Following being asked how his quarterback looked today, star defensive tackle Aaron Donald agreed with his head coach.

“He’s doing good, throwing some good passes, great passes,” Donald told reporters. “Obviously accurate, good balls, obviously. I’m trying my best to get after him and stay away, not get too close. But he looked good out there.”

As for Stafford's weapons on offense, McVay wanted an opportunity to have Stafford build chemistry with some of the younger guys like Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell.

As it stands today, the Rams wide receiver room is stacked. Even without their star wideout, Cooper Kupp, who had a veteran’s day off, per McVay. That didn't slow down the offense, as rookie receiver Lance McCutcheon, the star of the preseason opener for the Rams, had an impressive practice today.

Even while dealing with an elbow injury, the veteran signal-caller was able to lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. Now the Rams are trying to make history and win back-to-back Super Bowls.

While it remains unknown if the elbow issue will become a long-term annoyance, if today is any indication, Stafford will be healthy and ready to go for his team's title defense.

