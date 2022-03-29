‘S—-, Man!’ Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Reaction to Tom Brady Return

McVay on Brady's return: “I was thinking, ‘S---, man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league?’”

PALM BEACH, Fla. - During the NFL’s Annual League Meeting here in Palm Beach on Tuesday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the un-retirement of legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

What was McVay's initial thinking?

Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Said the coach: “I was thinking, ‘S---, man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league?’”

Of course, the Rams are actually coming off having success against Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the legendary Brady's presence in the NFL, and in the NFC with the Rams, has always meant an obstacle for teams hoping to advance to the Super Bowl. That was true in his years with the New England Patriots. It's been true for two seasons in Tampa Bay.

And it was done being true ... for a few weeks there.

The initial belief, obviously, was that Brady’s final game was that loss to McVay and Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Alas, after Brady retired ... he ultimately un-retired, changing his mind and deciding to return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

Which means the Rams, hoping to repeat as Super Bowl champs, might have to again go through the greatest QB of all time to get there.

The Rams have every reason to be confident in any meeting against any team, and even against Brady, as they defeated the Buccaneers twice during the 2021 season. But it is worth noting - and McVay is acutely aware - yes, the Rams are scheduled to play at Tampa in 2022.

S---, man.