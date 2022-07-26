Skip to main content

Rams Contract Extension? Jalen Ramsey More Focused on Shoulder Injury

The three-time All-Pro went under the knife in preparation for the 2022 season

In just six NFL seasons, Jalen Ramsey has put together an outstanding career. In fact, the accolades speak for themself. Since entering the NFL in 2016, he was voted to five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pros.

The Los Angeles Rams acquired Ramsey in 2019 by sending their first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, as well as a fourth-round pick in 2021, to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2020, Ramsey signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Rams, which included a $25 million signing bonus. At the time, that deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Ramsey sure didn't hold back his excitement about that new contract:

“I love LA. I want to be here for the rest of my career...I can’t wait to tell my kids I played with the best football player ever, Aaron Donald.”

Coming off a season in which the Rams won the Super Bowl, it's hard to imagine any player is upset with the organization or seeking a new deal. After all, winning cures everything, and that's all the Rams have been doing since Sean McVay took over in 2017.

Ramsey was asked Monday whether he wanted an extension and what the timeline might be.

His answer: When the time is right.

“That’s what I say about everything that’s going on,” Ramsey, who is less than two months removed from shoulder surgery, said after the Rams’ second training camp practice. “When the time [is] right, things will happen. In due time. I’ll let the people who need to handle those things handle ‘em.

“But I got to handle what I got to handle, and right now for me that’s being a good teammate, getting this shoulder right, getting this rehab right, so I can go have another good season and help this team in as many ways as possible.”

Los Angeles has spent a combined $431.5 million on deals with Cooper Kupp, Matt Stafford, Allen Robinson, Aaron Donald, and Bobby Wagner. If Ramsey is next in line, he certainly doesn't seem worried about it.

Ramsey will spend training camp in a limited role as he rehabs his left shoulder. However, after McVay originally told reporters that his star corner would be added to the PUP list to begin training camp, Ramsey was activated after doctors cleared him.

He played much of last season with issues in both shoulders and yet still performed at a high level, helping the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

“I just had some issues with my shoulders. I chose to just play through everything, honestly. I just wanted to be on the field. I was hoping that certain things would heal on their own.”

