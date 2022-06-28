Former Super Bowl MVP Has Rams Cooper Kupp in Top 3 WRs

Kupp continues to garner praise from NFL greats after his historic 2021 season

From one Super Bowl MVP to another, former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is raining praises on Los Angeles Rams superstar pass-catcher Cooper Kupp.

Edelman, who won Super Bowl MVP for his 10-catch, 141-yard performance in Super Bowl LIII against Kupp's Rams in Feb. 2019, made an appearance Monday on the I Am Athlete podcast and listed the 29-year-old as one of the top three receivers in the league on his personal list.

After listing Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams and Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, Edelman detailed what he likes about Kupp's game and how he sees a little bit of himself in the way the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year plays.

“Cooper Kupp, he does a lot of everything,” Edelman said. “He’s not gonna go up and Moss a dude, but he’s gonna run comebacks, he’s gonna run go's, and get the back-shoulder like he did on the fade in the Super Bowl for the win. He’s gonna hit all these inside routes. He’s versatile and I’m a little biased toward those guys because that’s how I was, I played all spots.”

While Edelman's third and final Super Bowl ring came against LA, Kupp had to watch from the sideline after suffering a torn ACL in Week 10 of that season.

The offense suffered without him, as the Rams fell 13-3 in a game that featured minimal big plays on offense by both sides. Kupp could've provided a major spark for former LA quarterback Jared Goff. Prior to the injury, his season totals were 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns.

Edelman retired in 2019 after playing all 10 of his seasons with the Patriots. He'll be joining the rest of the NFL world next season to see if Kupp and the Rams can repeat as champs after an impressive postseason run that saw LA take down Edelman's longtime quarterback and friend, Tom Brady, in the Divisional Round.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.