Former Rams Taking Over Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib is reportedly set to join Amazon’s broadcast crew for Thursday Night Football this upcoming season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Talib will reportedly be involved in pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, joining Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick as analysts for the streaming service. Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson will serve as the main wraparound studio host for Prime Video’s TNF broadcast.

The All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl 50 champion, last played with the Rams in 2019, his final season in the NFL. He spent two years with Sean McVay’s team, playing 13 games, contributing one interception, and seven passes defended.

He also played in three playoff games, including the 13-3 Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots. All in all, he played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams. Talib finished his 13-year career with 35 interceptions. He announced his retirement from football in September of 2020.

Former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is also expected to come onboard Amazon's studio team. Whitworth retired this offseason following the Rams' 23-20 victory over his former team, the Bengals, in Super Bowl LVI. He spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati before finishing his career with the Rams from 2017-2021.

“Thursday Night Football” moves to Amazon’s Prime Video this year after having been on Fox Sports since 2018. Prime Video’s first Thursday Night Football broadcast will take place on September 15. The Rams will play the Raiders on Dec. 8 on Amazon.