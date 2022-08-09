Veteran CB Returns After Missing Rams Ring: 'Feels Great To Be Back'

Troy Hill is thrilled to be back with Los Angeles Rams, as the team begins its quest to defend the Super Bowl title.

Hill is no stranger to the organization. As an undrafted free agent in 2015, he was signed and waived by the Bengals and the Patriots before he played six seasons with the Rams. Each year, Hill improved and was rewarded with playing time, setting a career-high 973 snaps in 2020 with the Rams.

After leaving the Rams in 2021 to sign a two-year deal with the Browns, he missed out on a ring. He'll get a chance to run it back with his old team in 2022.

“It feels great to be back, to be honest with you. Can’t get nothing better than this California sun,” Hill said. “Being in a familiar organization and how they run things is a good thing for me. It's definitely helpful just being able to come back and transition to something that I'm familiar with.”

Entering the 2022 season, the 30-year-old is one of the veterans on the team, having to take a bigger leadership role. But for Hill, it’s about more than just being older, or knowing the language of the defense.

“He’s a real calming figure, another calming figure in that room,” defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said last week. “He’s poised. He’s a pro. I complimented him today on how well he’s matured … coming from where he came from, coming into this league how he got here, going through the growing pains of a young player and maturing and watching how mature he is now and how he moves, he’s an example (for them).”

Part of that leadership role is being a mentor for some of the promising young cornerbacks on the roster. During the offseason, the Rams drafted Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, two corners to help bolster the depth of the cornerback room.

Due to injuries and Covid-19, the cornerbacks at the top of the depth chart - Ramsey, Darious Williams and David Long - only played together in seven out of the 21 regular-season and postseason games last year. Young players like Nick Scott, Robert Rochell, Terrell Burgess, and Donte Deayon were all relied on to make their first NFL starts.

"We have a very talented, young secondary group. They all hungry, they all dogs, and all they want to be great," Hill said. "So for me, it was more so of saying little things on how to play in this defense and be able to make plays in far as like technique and things like that."

Hill is back in a familiar setting, but the Rams have changed a bit with new faces in the secondary and coaching changes with defensive coordinator Morris and defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley.

Wade Phillips was the defensive coordinator for the Rams from 2017-2019 and Brandon Staley was the Rams' defensive coordinator in 2020.

"He brings a lot of energy to his defense, he brings a lot of swag to his defense, and that's exciting to be able to play for a coach like that, Hill said of Morris. "There are definitely little things within this defense that I had to come back and learn because when we were playing with this defense under Staley there were little things that he was doing a little different as far as with the star and things like that."

