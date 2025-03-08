Rams Could Find Gem of an OL in First Round of NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have fully begun their offseason after retaining quarterback Matthew Stafford and completing a trade shortly thereafter. The Rams seem determined to approve at any cost, as long as it is financially responsible.
The Rams were at a stalemate with Stafford and his agent for weeks before finally completing a deal. With that out of the way, the Rams now turn their attention to other areas of focus on their roster, specifically their offensive line. Los Angeles must protect Stafford.
However, it will be hard to do so with the number of holes the Rams have on their offensive line. Free agency could impact the Rams' offensive line positively or negatively, but they still can use the NFL Draft to find a productive offensive lineman for the future.
Reese Decker of the Pro Football Network recently projected the first-round pick for every team in the league. He believes the Rams will use their late first-round pick to solidify its offensive line and give Stafford more time to work with, as he rarely leaves the pocket.
"Les Snead ended a nearly decade-long first-round drought last year when he selected his first first-round pick since Jared Goff in 2016. After years of trading away picks for stars like Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford, Snead, and the Rams hit a home run with Jared Verse at pick 19 in 2024. Now, the focus shifts to protecting Stafford after he opted to remain in Los Angeles," Decker said.
Xie noted that the Rams need quality offensive linemen and that they might have one fall to them at the end of the first round. Xie projected the Rams to select offensive lineman Grey Zabel from North Dakota State to help bolster Los Angeles' offensive line.
"The 6’6”, 305-pound FCS All-American Grey Zabel is one of the most versatile prospects in this draft class. Over his career at NDSU, Zabel played at least 100 snaps at every position on the offensive line. At a minimum, he can contribute immediately at any spot and could eventually replace Rob Havenstein. Zabel offers elite positional value at this point in the draft," Decker said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.