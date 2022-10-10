Sluggish Offensive Performance Dooms Rams in Cowboys Loss

The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in uncharted territory compared to where they were just a season ago. What was a potent offense that put up points in bunches now struggles to even put points on the board.

As the Rams sit at 2-3 following a 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it might be time to start worrying about the offensive production. An offense that features the duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp has failed to score 20 points now in four out of their five games.

If you looked at the stat sheet, you would think the Rams were productive offensively on Sunday. They outgained the Cowboys 323 yards to 239, with Stafford throwing for 308 yards and a touchdown while Kupp recorded seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.

However, a majority of those came on a Kupp 75-yard touchdown catch. Take that catch away and Stafford threw for only 233 yards while Kupp was limited to 50 receiving yards. No, you can't take a catch away after the fact, but it illustrates how stagnant the Rams' offense has become.

Meanwhile, the supposedly improved run game continues to be nonexistent, as the Rams as a team only managed a mere 38 yards on 15 carries.

Of course, the offensive line issues don't help the Rams either as Stafford was sacked five times. If the Rams can't figure out how to make the offense work with their patchwork offensive line, this will be the recurring theme for the rest of the season.

Sure, Stafford and Kupp will get their numbers, as well as tight end Tyler Higbee. However, those numbers won't ultimately do damage since they can't put points on the board.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.