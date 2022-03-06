Williams Watch: Can Los Angeles Extend No. 2 Cornerback Before Free Agency?

Skip to main content

Can Rams Extend Darious Williams Before Free Agency?

Darious Williams is expected to make top dollar on the free agent market this offseason

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams is going to grab a lucrative contract this offseason. Will that be in L.A. or on the open market?

According to reports from ESPN, Williams, 27, is not expected to be franchise tagged this offseason. Last season, Rams' general manager Les Snead elected to place a first-round restricted free agent tag on the defensive back before signing him to a one-year deal in April. 

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Williams has been one of the more consistent cornerbacks in the NFC. Last season, the 5-9 defensive back recorded 60 total tackles, nine pass breakups and recovered a fumble. 

USATSI_17553757

Darious Williams 

USATSI_17251457

Darious Williams 

USATSI_17354456

Darious Williams 

Williams only made $4.4 million on the tender tag in 2021. The previous two years, he made $2.2 million.

Per Spotrac, Williams’ market value is expected to be around four years and $58.4 million. That would be a $14.6 million annual salary, ranking him eighth among NFL corners. 

If Williams is looking for a deal over $12 million, that could be outside of the Rams’ budget. As of late February, Los Angeles was $13.2 million over the salary cap. 

“Give him credit... for him to stick with that, then for him to take his journey as a college free agent and not get drafted you have to have patience and perseverance,” Snead said prior to Los Angeles' 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

USATSI_17353789

Darious Williams 

USATSI_17299760

Darious Williams 

USATSI_17356352

Darious Williams 

The Rams might be forced to watch Williams walk and rebuild at cornerback. Earlier this month, Snead told reporters that Los Angeles is in talks with defensive lineman Aaron Donald on a massive extension before the start of next season.

Los Angeles is also hoping to also extend quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is entering the final year of a five-year, $135 million contract.

