Could the Rams Use A Late Round Pick at Quarterback?

Three potential late round quarterback picks that the Rams could make.

With the emergence of quarterbacks becoming superstars in their rookie seasons in recent years, such as Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, it has become more common for fans to expect a quarterback to come in and see immediate success. 

However, when your quarterback is Matthew Stafford, who just led you to a Super Bowl victory, your team is afforded the luxury of not being reliant on a young talent at the position.

Despite Stafford's success, though, he won't be in the NFL forever and the Rams are a team that can afford to use a late-round draft pick on a potential future passer. The Rams' current backup quarterback is journeyman John Wolford, but if they don't believe he can be a successor to Stafford down the road, these are some options to consider later in the draft. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford

USATSI_16743382

John Wolford

Carson Strong, Nevada

Carson Strong out of Nevada is one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. Strong has flashed first round talent while at Nevada but as an overall prospect, it is unlikely that he goes before the third or fourth round. His 2021 season saw Strong throw for 4,186 yards to go with 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions. McVay could see Strong as someone to draft and let sit behind Stafford for a few seasons with a possibility of the Rams taking a flier on him later in the draft. 

E.J. Perry, Brown 

It is no secret that the Rams value speed and athleticism on offense. Enter E.J. Perry, an athletic quarterback out of the University of Brown. Perry posted a 4.65 40-yard dash time, flashing his speed which could make the Rams see him as a viable late-round option. In the 2021 season Perry ran the ball 111 times for 402 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 3,034 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air. 

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Purdy came into the 2021 season at Iowa State seen by some analysts as a dark horse Heisman contender with the potential to lead the Cyclones to a Big 12 title. However, it was a slightly down year for Purdy and the Cyclones, as they would finish with an uninspiring 7-6 record. Purdy could be the ideal late-round quarterback for McVay and the Rams to take, letting him sit for a few seasons as they decide if he is a potential future starting quarterback. 

USATSI_17246229

Carson Strong

USATSI_16781589

E.J. Perry

USATSI_17431933

Brock Purdy

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

