From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, RamsDigest.com will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide. Dig in below...

APR 11: RAMS MEET WITH GEORGIA STATE TE

The Rams have solid depth at tight end entering the offseason, but could be in position to select another one in the late stages of this year's draft.

According to reports, LA met with Georgia State tight end Roger Carter on Monday. Carter played five seasons with the Panthers, totaling 96 catches, 1,224 yards, and 12 touchdowns. His catch and receiving totals are both Georgia State records by a tight end.

A three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Carter will look to give a team late-round depth as a pass-catcher and blocker.

APR 9: RAMS PICK LT LUKE GOEDEKE IN PFF'S NFC WEST MOCK

Los Angeles doesn't have many concerns heading into the 2022 season, but the offensive line could certainly be considered one of them. The departure of Andrew Whitworth on the left side of the line leaves a void, while offensive lineman Austin Corbett elected to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

But PFF released its NFC West three-round mock draft on Friday and has the Rams using their only pick in the first three rounds to select Central Michigan offensive tackle Luke Goedeke at pick No. 104.

PFF gave the pick a B rating and provided insight on Goedeke, who could find himself getting some significant reps as a rookie should he end up in LA:

Goedeke is overshadowed by his teammate Bernhard Raimann, who has the physical traits to be a first-round pick. Goedeke isn’t that, but he’s a legitimate run blocker, placing in the 97th percentile in run-blocking grade on zone runs, 98th percentile in negatively-graded plays as a run blocker and 99th percentile in run-blocking grade on gap runs. He needs some refinement in pass protection but for a third round pick, he’s a solid player.

Goedeke played four seasons at Central Michigan and was a key component to the Chippewas 9-4 record this season, the program's most wins since 2009 (12). After a productive final season on campus, he'll likely see his name called at some point during the draft. The Rams seem like a team that could make that happen.

APR 8: RAMS INTERESTED IN USC WR K.D. DIXON

The Rams don't have their first selection in this year's draft until pick No. 104, but are reportedly interested in taking a receiver.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Los Angeles is showing interest in former USC Trojan receiver K.D. Dixon.

Dixon ended his career with the Trojans, but was a consistent presence on the outside for the Colorado Buffaloes in the four seasons prior. The Pac 12 journeyman had 104 catches for 1,250 yards and seven scores for the Buffs before transferring to USC for his final year of eligibility last season, where he had just three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Dixon ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at USC's pro day on March 23, proving his straight-line speed can be used as a weapon at the next level.

Considering the Rams current talent at receiver, it's highly unlikely that general manager Les Snead uses the team's first draft selection on a speedy pass-catcher like Dixon.

Still, LA could elect to use Dixon as a plug-and-play receiver that can be used for end arounds, misdirection, or go-routes down the field. There's also potential for him to be used on special teams as well. With all the defensive attention on Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, there's room for Dixon to have a few big plays in LA's offense.

