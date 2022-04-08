Skip to main content

Rams Intrigued by USC WR K.D Dixon - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, RamsDigest.com will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide. Dig in below...

APR 8: RAMS INTERESTED IN USC WR K.D. DIXON

The Rams don't have their first selection in this year's draft until pick No. 104, but are reportedly interested in taking a receiver. 

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Los Angeles is showing interest in former USC Trojan receiver K.D. Dixon. 

Dixon ended his career with the Trojans, but was a consistent presence on the outside for the Colorado Buffaloes in the four seasons prior. The Pac 12 journeyman had 104 catches for 1,250 yards and seven scores for the Buffs before transferring to USC for his final year of eligibility last season, where he had just three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown. 

Dixon ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at USC's pro day on March 23, proving his straight-line speed can be used as weapon at the next level. 

Considering the Rams current talent at receiver, it's highly unlikely that general manager Les Snead uses the team's first draft selection on a speedy pass-catcher like Dixon. 

Still, LA could elect to use Dixon as a plug-and-play receiver that can be used for end arounds, misdirection, or go-routes down the field. There's also potential for him to be used on special teams as well. With all the defensive attention on Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, there's room for Dixon to have a few big plays in LA's offense. 

