Allen Robinson 'Vs.' Cooper Kupp: Rams' No. 1 WR Weapon?

The Los Angeles Rams offense goes through Cooper Kupp, but Allen Robinson is no slouch.

What a wonderful problem to have ...

The Los Angeles Rams have an intriguing situation. The team has two wide receivers, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, each capable of being top-tier receivers in the NFL.

A good problem. An embarrassment of riches most teams would envy.

There is no question that Kupp is a true No. 1 receiver, but can Robinson revert back to his 2020 form when he caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards? This is still up for debate.

But new beginnings bring new expectations, and Robinson has a perfect opportunity to prove he’s still an elite wide receiver.

Last season, whenever the offense needed a big play, it was Kupp who delivered it. He was the Rams' clear-cut No. 1 and quarterback Matthew Stafford fed him with 191 targets. His efforts earned him the AP Offensive Player of the Year. He led the NFL in receptions, yards receiving, and receiving yards with his astounding 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Robinson has already made the claim he’s a top-five receiver. In terms of physical tools, it’s hard to argue he isn’t as gifted as any of the top players. A change of scenery, a better coaching staff, playing alongside an elite player like Kupp, and, of course, catching passes from an accomplished quarterback should be exactly what the doctor ordered for the 28-year-old.

Kupp certainly believes the best is yet to come for Robinson.

"Oh, he’s special. He’s really special," Kupp said. "He’s going into his ninth year in the league, and I really don’t think he’s been able to showcase the player that he is."

Earlier this offseason, Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams. He certainly did not sign with Los Angeles to steal Kupp's targets, but defenses are likely going to put emphasis on trying to slow Kupp down, giving Robinson a realistic shot at making big plays.

“He’s a lot bigger than I think people think that he is,” Kupp told reporters. “He’s a big dude that can do a lot of things that smaller receivers do. He’s got great feet, can put his foot in the ground, run the underneath routes, do the options, the choice routes. All the different stuff that we do in this offense, he’s going to be able to do all that stuff. I’m excited about being able to have someone like that, that can do all those things and be a big body, big target.”

Fans will soon get their chance to see this dynamic duo. The Rams have their first practice on July 24 and the first open practice will be on July 29.