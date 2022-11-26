Rams Snubbed? FOX Only Displays Chiefs in 'America's Game of the Week' Promo

When the NFL schedule was released prior to the season this week's matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs appeared to be one of the best matchups on paper.

After all, the Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions while the Chiefs have become perennial contenders in the AFC with quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center.

However, as is the case in the NFL where anything can happen, this game no longer looks appealing. The Rams are sitting at 3-7 and quarterback Matthew Stafford is out, as is superstar receiver Cooper Kupp.

As such FOX is likely not thrilled with the possibility of what could be a Chiefs blowout win in their "America's Game of the Week" time slot. How disappointed are they with this matchup, you might ask?



Well, when FOX was promoting all of their marquee matchups on the network this weekend, they left the Rams off completely of the "America's Game of the Week" promo.

There is no denying that this season has been nothing short of a disappointment for the Rams, and as such, they are as high as 15-point underdogs to the Chiefs on Sunday.

However, they do have star players in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey that could have been placed alongside Mahomes if FOX wanted to represent both teams in the promo.

