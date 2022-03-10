NFL Free Agency Tracker: Chargers Trade For Chicago Bears Linebacker Khalil Mack

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama.

Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with RamDigest.com for up-to-date information on all the moves.

MAR 10 CHARGERS BOLT UP PASS RUSH The Chicago Bears are trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for draft capital. According to ESPN, the Bears will receive Los Angeles’ second-round pick (No. 48) and a 2023 sixth-round pick, pending a physical from Mack.

Mack, 31, is coming off a career-worst with Chicago, but still is regarded as one of the top pass rushers in the game. Last season in seven games, he recorded 19 total tackles, six tackles for loss and six sacks. Mack was placed on the injured reserve following a season-ending foot injury that required surgery.

With the addition of Mack, Chargers’ coach Brandon Staley will continue to run his defense in a 3-4 approach with an emphasis on attacking the quarterback. Last season, Chargers’ standout Joey Bosa recorded 51 total tackles and 10.5 sacks. Los Angeles finished middle of the pack in sacks with only 35.

The Bears, now led by former Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, will now have two second-round picks to build around second-year QB Justin Fields.

MAR 10 7:50 AM RAMS ADD LB HINES The Rams added some depth to their linebacker room on Wednesday night, signing Anthony Hines to a reserve/futures contract.

Hines is now a part of the 90-man roster and will have to compete for a job on the final 53-man roster next fall.

Hines was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M last season.

MAR 8 12:47 PM The Rams NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks will have a new man under center in 2022.

On Tuesday morning, Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in one of the biggest trades in NFL History.

The Seahawks had been in the midst of negotiations will Wilson for weeks, with Wilson sitting as the focus of trade rumors around the NFL, including with the Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, and many more.

Wilson now becomes the second major quarterback domino to fall on Tuesday, following the Packers extension of Aaron Rogers, which made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will likely be the next quarterback to land a lucrative extension, while Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could be the next prominent signal-callers to be on the move via the trade market.

MAR 1 NEW RB COACH CANDIDATE? In search of a new running backs coach to fill the void left by recently promoted Thomas Brown, the Los Angeles Rams have begun to target various names across the country, including a pair of rising stars in the college game in TCU's Ra'Shaad Samples, and most recently, Memphis' Anthony Jones Jr.

Jones has been with the Tigers since the 2017 season and has helped his team reach five-consecutive bowl games in that time.

So far during his tenure in Memphis, Jones accumulated some impressive honors, including a selection for the AFCA 35 Under 35 Leadership Institute, and the 2022 NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy.

In his first two seasons as the running backs coach, the Tigers got off to an impressive start, rushing for 6,533 yards and 78 touchdowns under his tutelage.

Jones has also played a major role in getting his players to the NFL, including Darrell Henderson, Tony Pollard, Kenneth Gainwell, and many more.

Anthony Jones Anthony Jones Anthony Jones

FEB 20 COACH PHILLIPS Wes Phillips is continuing a rich family football tradition, the grandson of Bum Phillips, son of Wade Phillips and former Dallas Cowboys assistant now joining the Minnesota Vikings as their new offensive coordinator under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Phillips has been on the Rams staff, where McConnell was recently as Los Angeles won the Super Bowl.

Wes, 42, a native of Houston, was in Dallas from 2007 to 2013 in a variety of roles, including time when dad Wade, now 74, was the Cowboys head coach.

Grandfather Bum was of course a legendary former Houston Oilers coach.

FEB 19 FLORES HIRED The Steelers have named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

Flores was most recently the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and in the wake of his recent firing - and his job interviews for head coaching positions that did not come to fruition, including in Houston - has filed a lawsuit against the NFL claiming racial injustices in the league's hiring practices.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

JAN 25 PAYTON'S LAST CALL

Following Tuesday's news, the New Orleans Saints enter the conversation for a new head coach. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Sean Payton has informed the Benson family that he will be "stepping away" from the team after 16 seasons. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Payton is retiring and will not be interested in coaching as of this time.

Hired in 2006, Payton, 58, became one of the two faces to transform the Saints from one of the league's worst teams into a stable organization. Teamed with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, the Saints became one of the NFC's best franchises, finishing with nine seasons of 10-plus wins and nine playoff appearances during that span.

This past season without Brees, the Saints finished 9-8, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. Jameis Winston was expected to replace Brees, but a torn ACL in Week 8 cost him the remainder of the season, leading New Orleans into playing four different quarterbacks over the 17-game period.

Payton finishes his time with the Saints with a 152-89 record and a Super Bowl win in 2009. Multiple reports suggest that the Dallas Cowboys could be interested in firing Mike McCarthy in order to bring Payton over after an early Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.