Rams GM Les Snead Endorses Allen Robinson, Matthew Stafford Connection

Year after year the Los Angeles Rams employ a league-leading wide receiver core that can compete with the best of them.

Well, 2022 is no different. It's possible the Rams might have an even better wide receiver room thanks to one key addition.

Allen Robinson is the latest star receiver to be acquired by the Rams in Sean McVay's tenure, joining the likes of Sammy Watkins, Brandin Cooks, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Robinson is a gifted athlete and a special receiver. In a recent interview with 710AM ESPN, Rams General Manager Les Snead shared some great wisdom on what Robinson brings to the offense.

"There is an element with him – and Matthew (Stafford) was very familiar with him playing him twice a year," Snead said. "We had played him a good bit over the last few years during his prime. But he is one of those players where you can put him in some isolated situations... So in those one-on-one iso situations, non-schemed – ‘Hey, let’s just go make a play.’ Matthew’s one of those players that can notice that, realize that, and feel comfortable trying to bring that to fruition.”

There are many reasons to believe Robinson will have a pro bowl season. He turns 29 at the end of August, and that age has proven to be one of the most productive ages for NFL wide receivers.

After watching Beckam explode in this Rams offense in 2021 as the No. 2 receiver, the expectations are that Robinson has that same potential. He'll also have a full season with Stafford where as Beckam joined mid-season.

Dating back to 2018-2021, Robinson was a premier red zone threat for the Chicago Bears. He brought in 29 catches on 57 targets for 224 yards and 13 touchdowns, all from lower-tier quarterbacks.

So far in training camp, Robinson has been a stud. He even made a one-handed grab in the corner of the endzone for the touchdown during 7-on-7 red zone work off quarterback John Wolford. He followed that play up with another great catch on a Wolford pass in the back of the endzone.

As Snead said, Robinson is the type of player who can go out there and just make a play.

