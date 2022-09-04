Rams GM Les Snead Views WR Lance McCutcheon as 'Redshirt Future Prospect'

Lance McCutcheon was the story of the preseason for the Los Angeles Rams, breaking out and putting on a show throughout the summer.

Despite being an undrafted free agent, and likely roster bubble player, he shocked the world and led the league in receiving yards throughout the three games. His efforts were rewarded, as he is one of three undrafted rookies to make the roster.

In the preseason opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers, the undrafted rookie out of Montana State caught five passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He followed his Week 1 performance by hauling another five catches for 96 yards against the Houston Texans. And then in the third preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals? He recorded another five catches for 76 yards.

Sean McVay continued to be pleased with McCutcheon’s efforts and consistency at the wide receiver position, which is evident after making the final 53-man roster.

"You can’t deny the fact that he showed up again and made the plays that he was asked to make. Did a good job off the play action on running a good route and got on the blind spot of an outstanding player in Stingley."

Even if it appears that the Rams may have found themselves a diamond in the rough in McCutcheon, fans should lessen their expectations for him as a rookie. After all, he is the seventh receiver on the depth chart.

Rams GM Les Snead told reporters that while Jake Hummel and Keir Thomas could be active on game days, McCutcheon probably won’t be this season – and it could be more of a redshirt year for him.

“Jake’s someone who’s gonna be on our 48-man roster,” Snead said. “Lance is someone who probably will not be on the 48-man roster but definitely made our 53. Keir is a player who has a chance to be active on game day. All three of those players carved out a role, whether it was Hummel on special teams, whether it was Keir as a fourth OLB, whether it was Lance as somewhat of a redshirt future prospect.”

The Rams are loaded with wide receiver depth, from Cooper Kupp down to McCutcheon. Los Angeles is very top-heavy with two elite receivers in Kupp and Allen Robinson, and once healthy, Van Jefferson is expected to be a significant part of the offense.

Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell should get some reps as backups and of course, fill in should anyone suffer an injury. There’s also Brandon Powell, who’s the primary return specialist.

There is no denying that the future is bright for the 23-year-old. The Rams couldn’t risk cutting McCutcheon and losing him on the waiver wire, especially after the attention he amassed with his stellar preseason.

