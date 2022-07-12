Hometown Hero: Rams RB Gets Day Named After Him

Super Bowl champion Darrell Henderson Jr. is changing the lives of young athletes on and off the field

Darrell Henderson Jr. is only entering his fourth NFL season, all with the Los Angeles Rams, and yet his accolades are building up fast.

Aside from being drafted 70th overall by the Rams in 2019, and then of course helping the Rams win a Super Bowl last year, Henderson now has a new accomplishment to add to the list.

Henderson will have a day named after him in his hometown of Batesville, Mississippi.

The 24-year-old recently held a football camp in Batesville, where it was announced that February 13 is officially Darrell Henderson Day. It was Henderson’s first time hosting a football camp and the former third-round pick hopes to make it an annual event.

“I think it means more to the community than I do myself,” Henderson said. “And that just gives the youth something to look up to and get me something to look forward to every year. Like this ain’t going to be the last time. It’s going to be a continuous thing.”

The Memphis product wanted to help change the lives of young athletes of all ages in his community.

“Just to see them happy and excited it’s just giving me the chills and this ain’t the last one, we’re going to keep this going,” said Henderson.

Henderson is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Rams. He finished the 2021 regular season with a career-high 688 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He also caught 29 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, he did miss five regular-season contests with an MCL sprain.

In the Super Bowl, Henderson contributed offensively with four carries for seven yards and three receptions for 43 yards in the 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.