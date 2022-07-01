Backup QB Ranks: Rams John Wolford Just 'Fine'?

Wolford has yet to throw a touchdown as he enters his third season.

Matthew Stafford limped around at times for the Los Angeles Rams last season. Even headed into the Super Bowl run, the 13-year veteran wasn’t going to let coach Sean McVay place him on the bench to heal up to 100 percent prior to his first real chance at a competitive postseason.



And maybe it was for the best.

Backup quarterback and Super Bowl champion John Wolford has yet to throw a touchdown pass as he enters his third season this fall. A Dallas native, like Stafford, Wolford threw an interception on his first career pass attempt in Week 17 of 2020, but the Rams managed to pull out the win to advance to the postseason.

With Jared Goff injured, the Wake Forest product was thrust into the starting role for the Rams' Wild Card game on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. Wolford was just 3-6 passing for 29 yards before being replaced by Goff late in the first quarter. The Rams would eventually win 30-20 over their NFC West rival.

This past season, Wolford had just one completion for five yards and one interception.

Barring some season-ending injury from Stafford, he doesn't seem to be in a position to do much more in the foreseeable future, which might be why Pro Football Network slotted him at No. 28 with the release of its backup quarterback rankings Monday.

Here's what the rankings had to say:

An AAF success story, the Rams have been able to shield Wolford from playing time as their top backup over the past two years. While he did have a playoff spot start following the 2020 season, he was quickly replaced by an injured Jared Goff. Wolford is fine, but he’s clearly on the downside of NFL No. 2 QBs.

The Rams have kept Wolford around for a reason. He knows the system and is certainly smart enough to play under a coach like McVay.

But the Rams won't truly know what they have in Wolford until he gets onto the field in the regular season. And considering Stafford's knack for durability and toughness, that opportunity could be a ways off.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.