With the 2022 NFL season about to begin, the offseason is ending with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements, and draft drama.

AUGUST 15 FATAL SHOOTING

A fatal shooting at a youth football game in the Dallas, Texas area has police searching for Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of former Rams cornerback and Amazon TV pregame analyst Aqib Talib.

A warrant has been issued for Yaqub Talib, with police in Lancaster (TX) saying there was a “disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew.” The argument led to coaches getting into a fight. Someone fired a gun, killing a man.

Per TMZ.com, DFW resident Aqib Talib was present at the scene of the shooting.

Aqib Talib played 12 years in the NFL for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams.

AUGUST 5 RAMS SIGN WR AUSTIN TRAMMELL, WAIVE TE

The Los Angeles Rams added some wide receiver depth on Thursday, signing former Rice product Austin Trammell.

The Rams signed Trammell due to injuries keeping wideouts Van Jefferson and Jacob Harris.

Trammell was undrafted out of Rice and played in two games for the Atlanta Falcons last season on special teams.

The Rams also waived tight end Kyle Markway. Markway has spent time on. the Rams practice squad but has never seen the field.

JULY 30 RAMS RELEASE XAVIER JONES

The Los Angeles Rams released third-year running back Xavier Jones on Friday with an injury designation, the team announced.

Jones, who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in 2020, appeared in 13 games his rookie year primarily on special teams. A preseason ankle injury kept him sidelined for all of last season.

But before the injury, Jones had 27 carries for 94 yards and six catches for 26 yards in the Rams three preseason games last August.

The team signed running back Trey Ragas as a replacement on the depth chart. Ragas, who went undrafted out of Lousiana last year, appeared in one game for the Las Vegas Raiders this past season.

JULY 28 UPDATE

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf might be one of the most talented players. in the NFL, regardless of position.

And now, he is getting paid like it, with the 24-year-old signing a three-year $72 million extension.

His new deal will include $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 million signing bonus.

Metcalf's bonus is the highest ever for a wide receiver, per reports.

JULY 24 RAMSEY STAYS OFF PUP

On Sunday Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that star corner Jalen Ramsey will in fact not be added to the PUP list to begin training camp.

Ramsey was originally reported to be added to the list on Friday, but doctors eventually cleared him for participation in certain drills.

Ramsey's full participation will be monitored throughout the week.

JULY 23 RAMS 3 MOVES The Los Angeles Rams on Saturday made a trio of moves, including having signed former USFL quarterback Luis Perez (6-3, 222), who played with the New Jersey Generals.

Additionally, they placed tackle Andrew Whitworth, 40, on the reserve-retired list.

Additionally, while Jalen Ramsey moving to PUP is the big name in that category, linebacker Travin Howard’s presence on PUP is will now include him having groin surgery.

JUNE 24 RAMS TRAINING CAMP DATES SET

The NFL announced the dates for all 32 NFL teams on Thursday, with the Rams set to report to their camp in Irvine, CA on July 23.

You can view the list for the entire NFL below:

ARIZONA

Rookies 7/21; Veterans 7/26

ATLANTA

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

BALTIMORE

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

BUFFALO

Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/23

CAROLINA

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

CHICAGO

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

CINCINNATI

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

CLEVELAND

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

DALLAS

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

DENVER

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

DETROIT

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

GREEN BAY

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

HOUSTON

Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26

INDIANAPOLIS

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

JACKSONVILLE

Rookies and Veterans 7/24

KANSAS CITY

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

LAS VEGAS

Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/20

L.A. CHARGERS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

L.A. RAMS

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/23

MIAMI

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

MINNESOTA

Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26

NEW ENGLAND

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

NEW ORLEANS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

N.Y. GIANTS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

N.Y. JETS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

PHILADELPHIA

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

PITTSBURGH

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

SAN FRANCISCO

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

SEATTLE

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

TAMPA BAY

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

TENNESSEE

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

WASHINGTON

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

JUNE 21 RAMSEY HAS SHOULDER SURGERY

Los Angeles Rams star defensive back Jalen Ramsey underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Ramsey reportedly played the entirety of the 2021 season with tears in both of his shoulders but elected to play through the injuries.

Ramsey is expected to be ready by the start of the regular season but will miss the majority of camp.

JUNE 15 RAMS SIGN TWO MORE

The Los Angeles Rams added to their roster on Wednesday, signing running back A.J. Rose and tight end Jared Pinkney to the 90-man roster.

Rose joins the Rams after being cut by the Vikings. He spent last season on Minnesota's practice squad after going undrafted.

Pinkney spent last season on the Rams practice squad before being signed to the Detroit Lions active roster. He also went undrafted in 2020 and spent time on the Falcons practice squad.

JUNE 14 RAMS BRING BACK HOWARD

After waiving him just six days prior, the Los Angeles Rams plan to re-sign linebacker Travin Howard to a one-year deal, per multiple reports.

A former seventh-round pick by the Rams, Howard played in 12 games with two starts last season for Los Angeles, making 21 tackles and intercepting one pass in the regular season.

Howard also helped get the Rams to the Super Bowl, intercepting 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

JUNE 13 RAMS ON NFL NETWORK

The LA Rams will play at least two of their pre-season games this August on a national stage.

Both games are set to be broadcast on NFL Network. The first matchup will take place against the Houston Texans on August 19, with the second set to be a Super Bowl rematch vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on August 27.

You can view the entire NFL Network preseason schedule below:

August 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:00

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30

August 13

Kansas City at Chicago, 1:00

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4:00

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:00

Dallas at Denver, 9:00

August 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25

August 19

Carolina at New England, 7:00

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10:00

August 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1:00

Washington at Kansas City, 4:00

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7:00

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10:00

August 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:00

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7:00

August 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:00

August 26

Seattle at Dallas, 8:00

August 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3:00

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6:00

Minnesota at Denver, 9:00

August 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1:00

JUNE 8 RAMS WAIVE TRAVIN HOWARD

The Rams waived linebacker Travin Howard on Wednesday afternoon, per an announcement from the team.

A former seventh-round pick by the Rams, Howard played in 12 games with two starts last season for Los Angeles, making 21 tackles and intercepting one pass in the regular season.

Howard also helped get the Rams to the Super Bowl, intercepting 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

JUNE 8 HENDERSON SIDELINED

Rams running back Darrell Henderson has been sidelined from organized team activities due to a soft tissue injury suffered during practice. Henderson was also injured near the beginning of OTAs and was forced to missed time as well.

Despite missing five games last season with various injuries, Henderson had his best season, finishing with 178 touches for 864 yards and eight touchdowns.

JUNE 6 RAMS SECURE ALL ROOKIES

The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed all eight of their 2022 draft picks to their rookie deals heading into mandatory minicamp.

Those players, Logan Bruss, Decobie Durant, Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake, Derion Kendrick, Daniel Hardy, Russ Yeast, and AJ Arcuri are all expected to compete in camp this offseason for various contributory roles next season.

JUNE 1 NEW MADDEN COVER For the first time since 2000, John Madden will grace the cover of the video game named after him.

The Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster passed away in December at the age of 85.

Madden 23 is set to come out this August.

MAY 25: KAP WORKOUT FOR RAIDERS

The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a workout.

Kaepernick gained praise and scrutiny for kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season, the last year he played in the NFL.

Kaepernick, 34, spent the 2011-16 seasons with the Niners.

MAY 23: RAMS RE-SIGN DEFENSIVE BACK JAKE GERVASE

The Los Angeles Rams re-signed defensive back Jack Gervase on Monday, per an announcement from the team. No terms of the deal were given.

Gervase has spent the majority of his career as a special teams contributor and came to the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

MAY 18: RAMS ROOKIE NUMBERS REVEALED

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled the jersey numbers for their rookie draft picks this week.

You can view each of those numbers below:

OL Logan Bruss - 60

DB Decobie Durant - 14

RB Kyren Williams - 23

DB Quentin Lake - 37

DB Derion Kendrick - 6

DB Russ Yeast - 43

LB Daniel Hardy - 44

OL AJ Arcuri - 76

MAY 4: RAMS FREE AGENT RB SONY MICHEL VISITS DOLPHINS, ONE VISIT SCHEDULED



Rams free agent running back Sony Michel visited the Miami Dolphins Wednesday and has a meeting scheduled with the New Orleans Saints later this week, according to reports from ESPN.

Despite the Rams having a forgettable, eighth-worst rushing attack that averaged just 99 rush yards per game last season, Michel led the team in carries (208) and rush yards (845) during the regular season after arriving via trade from New England last August following Cam Akers' achilles injury.

But Akers, who is set to be a big part of the team's future and returned as LA's lead-back during the championship run, forced the former Georgia product to take a backseat. Michel totaled 26 carries for 80 yards in four postseason games, including just two carries for two yards in the Super Bowl.

The former Patriot is now set to hit free agency, with a projected market value of $5 million. Michel's return to LA seems unlikely, as Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. are set to be the Rams backfield tandem moving forward. All three splitting touches next season just isn't a realistic scenario.

MAY 3: RAMS CUT PAIR

The team announced it will cut defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. and running back Javian Hawkins. Brooks, a Maryland product, appeared in eight games in 2021, helping on special teams. Hawkins was a member of the Rams practice squad but in the preseason the former Louisville player gained 48 yards on 10 carries.

MAY 2: RAMS MISS OUT ON HONEY BADGER

The growing speculation of the Rams signing former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu to a deal had continued to take shape over the past few weeks.

But on Monday, multiple reports indicated that Mathieu, 29, has struck a deal with the New Orleans Saints. The details of the deal are yet to be announced and the official signing should take place “in the coming days.”

Mathieu spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2019. After five years with the Cardinals and one season with the Texans, the 29-year-old seemed set in his role as the face of Kansas City's secondary.

He’ll now play for his hometown Saints, adding talent to an elite secondary that already includes four-time Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore.

APRIL 30 RAMS TRADE FOR OLD FRIEND

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back an old friend via a trade with the Cleveland Browns, in cornerback Troy Hill, per a report from NFL Network.

The Rams will be sending a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Hill.

Hill spent five seasons with the Rams from 2016 to 2020, before heading to Cleveland in 2021.

He had seven interceptions and 212 tackles over that time.

APRIL 20 49ERS STAR DEEBO REQUESTS TRADE

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade amid contract disputes. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is hoping to be paid top dollar before the start of the 2022 season. The asking price for Samuel would be at least a first-round pick. Samuel, 26 has become one of the more explosive offensive weapons over the past two years. Utilized in both the slot and in the run game, the former second-round pick considers himself to be a "wide back" due to his multitude of roles in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Samuel is coming off a breakout campaign in which he helped San Francisco reach the NFC Championship Game. He finished fifth in receiving with 1,405 yards, six touchdown receptions and eight rushing title touchdowns — a new NFL single-season record for a receiver.

APRIL 19 RAMS OFFICIALLY SIGN WOLFORD The Los Angeles Rams officially signed quarterback John Wolford a contract on Tuesday, cementing him as Matthew Stafford's backup for the coming season.

Wolford was an exclusive rights free agent for the Rams, meaning he is a player that has accrued two or fewer seasons in the NFL with an expired contract. Should a team choose to extend a qualifying offer to an exclusive rights free agent, which is worth the league minimum, that player is not able to negotiate with other teams.

Upon signing with the Rams and becoming Jared Goff's backup, Wolford immediately became a fan favorite. Wolford did start one game in place of an injured Jared Goff that inspired confidence in the quarterback, against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of the 2020 season.

His lone start against the Cardinals saw Wolford complete 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and an interception while adding 56 rushing yards on six carries as well.

In 2021, Wolford 1 of 4 pass attempts for five yards in three games.

While Wolford may not be an elite quarterback ready to lead a franchise, he is the perfect backup to have for emergency starts should Stafford get hurt, which is why it makes perfect sense for him and the Rams to run it back in 2022.

APRIL 16 RAMS WAIVE ORR, TENDER HOWARD The Los Angeles Rams made a pair of minor transactions on Saturday, waiving defensive back Kareem Orr, and signing linebacker Travin Howard to a restricted free agent tender.

A former seventh-round pick by the Rams, Howard played in 12 games with two starts last season for Los Angeles, making 21 tackles and intercepting one pass in the regular season.

Howard also helped get the Rams to the Super Bowl, intercepting 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game.

Orr had four tackles in two games last season.

APRIL 14 MATT GAY SIGNS RFA TENDER Rams Kicker Matt Gay has reportedly signed his restricted free agent tender, per the team.

Gay has spent the last two seasons in Los Angeles and made 94 percent of his field goal attempts last season.

APRIL 9 REEDER TO LA, With Chargers The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with former Rams linebacker Troy Reeder on a 1-Year deal, according to reports.

Reeder originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware and went on to play in all 16 games as a rookie, starting eight and finishing the year with 58 tackles.

In 2020, Reeder once again saw action in 16 games, starting seven, and finished the year with 81 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks

Reeder was a key member of the Rams' Super Bowl run, starting 10 games in 17 appearances, and finishing the year with 91 tackles, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and two sacks.

The 27-year-old also had two interceptions and six pass deflections in 2021, and started three of the Rams' four playoff games.

APRIL 6 RAMS FINALIZE STAFF The Rams announced their finalized coaching staff for the 2022 season on Wednesday afternoon, including new additions and title changes.

You can view the entire staff below:

Offensive Coordinator - Liam Coen*

Defensive Coordinator - Raheem Morris

Special Teams Coordinator - Joe DeCamillis

Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach - Thomas Brown+

Inside Linebackers Coach - Chris Beake*

Coaching Fellow Kenneth Black*

Outside Linebackers Coach - Thad Bogardus+

Offensive Line Coach - Kevin Carberry

Defensive Backs Coach - Jonathan Cooley+

Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach - Eric Henderson

Offensive Assistant - Nick Jones

Defensive Assistant - Skyler Jones*

Offensive Assistant - Zak Kromer

Senior Offensive Assistant - Greg Olson*

Offensive Assistant - Jake Peetz*

Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach - Zac Robinson+

Running Backs Coach - Ra'Shaad Samples*

Defensive Assistant - Lance Schulters+

Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach + Chris Shula+

Special Teams Assistant - Jeremy Springer*

Wide Receivers Coach - Eric Yarber

* denotes new coach

+ denotes new position

APRIL 5 HEKKER REPLACEMENT FOUND The Los Angeles Rams have finally found their replacement for long-time punter Johnny Hekker, who was cut by the team due to salary cap ramifications in March, in former Giants punter Riley Dixon.

Dixon spent the last four seasons in New York after being drafted by the Broncos in 2016. Dixon spent two years with Denver before and was traded to the Giants in 2018.

APRIL 4 PART OF BOBBY WAGNER CONTRACT DETAILS EMERGE The Los Angeles Rams made yet another splash in free agency last week, when they signed former Seahawks star Bobby Wagner to a five-year, $50 Million deal.

The exact details of that deal have still not been revealed, leading many to speculate on the amount of guaranteed money, as well as incentives and the cap ramifications.

On Monday, however, one stipulation in that contract was finally uncovered, with reports surfacing that Wagner is set to earn just $6.5 million in 2022 - a major positive for the Rams, who will be strapped for cap space heading forward in the offseason.

APRIL 1 OFF-SEASON CAMP SCHEDULE RELEASED The Los Angeles Rams enter the off-season looking to defend their first Super Bowl title under Sean McVay.

And on Friday, the first dates for the offseason camp schedule were revealed.

The first date of camp will begin on April 18, while OTAs will take from May 23-24, on May 26, and from May 31-June 2.

Mandatory Minicamp will run June 7-9.

There has been no release of training camp dates as of yet.

MARCH 28 DRAFT ‘24 SET: The NFL has allotted the 2024 NFL Draft to the city of Detroit. The Motor City wins the right over other cities such as Green Bay and Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, it was announced that Kansas City would be the location of the 2023 NFL Draft following its pitch over Green Bay and several other cities. The event is set to take place on April 27-29.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28 and will continue through Saturday, April 30.

MARCH 24 DRAFT ‘23 SET: The NFL has now locked into the dates for the 2023 Draft, scheduled to take place in Kansas City, announcing it will be held April 27-29.

Kansas City was selected as the host city for the 2023 event three years ago.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in a statement.

This year’s NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on April 28-30.

MARCH 20 RAMS RETAIN RETURN SPECIALIST The Los Angeles Rams have had a busy weekend thus far, re-signing quarterback Matthew Stafford and trading wideout Robert Woods on Saturday.

However, there was another move made by the Rams that flew a bit under the radar as well, with Los Angeles electing to re-sign return specialist Brandon Powell to a one-year deal.

Powell initially joined the Rams in November when he was signed to the practice squad, but quickly became part of the special teams unit.

In his short stint with the team, Powell averaged 26.0 yards on eight kick returns and 22.2 yards on six punt returns. He also had a 61-yard touchdown in Week 16.

Powell was also effective in the postseason, returning nine punts for 104 yards and five kicks for 88 yards. Powell has not caught a pass with the Rams.

MARCH 16 JULIO JONES CUT The greatest receiver in Falcons franchise history, Julio Jones, did not turn out to be that for the Titans, who have just decided to cut the long-time standout.

Jones forced his way out of Atlanta last spring, the Falcons getting second- and fourth-round picks for the veteran receiver. And what did the Titans get? Jones. 33, had the worst statistical season of his career, totaling 31 receptions for 434 yards and only one touchdown.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is expected to be release with a post-June 1 designation, saving the team roughly $9.5 million in cap space.

MARCH 16 MR. JONES HEADS TO THE WEST....THE AFC WEST

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones to a multi-year deal. In a corresponding move, the Indianapolis Colts are trading for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Jones, 32, became an All-Pro pass rusher following a trade from the New England Patriots in 2016. In six seasons with the Cardinals, Jones recorded 262 tackles, 71.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles and 19 pass deflections.

Jones is currently one of six active players with over 100 sacks for their careers at 115.5. Others include Los Angeles Rams Von Miller (115.5), New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan (107), Baltimore Ravens' Justin Houston (102), Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt (102) and Chicago Bears' Robert Quinn (101). .

The Raiders are also expected to be in play for both cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

MARCH 16 RAMS TENDER LB HOWARD The Los Angeles Rams have decided to attempt to retain restricted free agents on Wednesday, placing an original round tender on linebacker Travin Howard.

Should a team attempt to outbid the Rams offer, they would owe the Rams a seventh-round pick in exchange, should Los Angeles elect not to match the offer.

Howard played a key role in the Rams Super Bowl run last season, intercepting 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game.

He played in 12 regular season games for the Rams in 2021.

MARCH 14 RAMS RE-SIGN OL COLEMAN SHELTON The Rams retained some depth to their offensive line room on Monday afternoon, re-signing reserve offensive lineman Coleman Shelton to a two-year deal.

Shelton was a restricted free agent heading into the offseason, with the Rams deciding not to tender him, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Shelton can play multiple positions along the front, including both center and guard. He could also potentially be a replacement for Austin Corbett, who likewise is a free agent.

Coleman Shelton Coleman Shelton Coleman Shelton

MARCH 14 COWBOY CEDRICK HEADS TO AFC EAST The Miami Dolphins are signing former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson to a three-year deal. He is expected to earn $22.8 million; $12.75 million is fully guaranteed.

A reliable No. 4 receiver in Dallas, Wilson posted a career-best in 2021. He tallied 45 catches for 602 and six touchdowns while averaging 13.2 yards per catch. The Cowboys were hopeful to come to terms with Wilson and fellow receiver Michael Gallup following the trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Miami is hopeful Wilson can be a stronger option than former Texans receiver Will Fuller. Signed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal, Fuller played in two games, recording four catches for 26 yards.

MARCH 14 RAMS KEEP STAPLE OF OFFENSIVE LINE The L.A. Rams have signed center Brian Allen to a three-year deal worth $24 million. The Rams' fourth-round pick (111th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft has chosen to remain in Los Angeles. This means the offensive line that helps the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI win last month will remain largely intact as the team attempts to "keep the band together to run it back."

MARCH 14 FREE SAFETY REMAINS IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with free safety Quandre Diggs on a three-year extension worth $40 million. Diggs has taken over as the long-term replacement for Earl Thomas and will pair alongside Pro Bowl strong safety Jamal Adams.

Since being traded by the Detroit Lions, Diggs has become one of the more consistent free safeties in the sport. In Seattle, Diggs has recorded 13 interceptions, including five in each of the past two years. He suffered a season-ending leg injury in the final game of last season, but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

Diggs, 29, last season recorded two picks against Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford. In two games against Los Angeles, he recorded nine tackles and three pass breakups as well.

MARCH 14 FORMER No. 2 PICK GETS SECOND SHOT IN PITTSBURGH

The Pittsburgh Steelers are singing former No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract. Trubisky last played for the Buffalo Bills and was drafted initially by the Chicago Bears in 2017.

In four seasons with Chicago, Trubisky posted a 29-21 record and threw for 10,652 yards, 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. He completed 64.4 percent of his passes. Last season with the Bills, Trubisky completed 75 percent of his passing backing up Josh Allen

The Steelers are replacing 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger, who elected to retire following the 2021 season. Pittsburgh has yet to have a losing season under Mike Tomlin and made the postseason at 9-7-1 last fall.