Allen Robinson Invisible in Rams Debut; 'Primary' Receiver Week 2?

Granted it was only one game, but Allen Robinson’s anticipated debut was unfulfilling. It's hard to put all the blame on him though, especially when you consider the fact he only saw two targets the entire game.

Robinson was supposed to be an upgraded complement to star receiver Cooper Kupp in the Los Angeles Rams' passing attack. In fact, heading into the start of the regular season, his name even popped up as a possible comeback player of the year candidate.

So what happened? As a gifted receiver who has been constantly plagued by poor quarterback play, how did he only catch one pass for 12 yards with Matthew Stafford?

For a large portion of last week's game, Robinson was the solo receiver on the backside of each play. He was not the featured receiver in most of the plays, something Sean McVay plans on changing.

McVay said he plans to call more plays where Robinson is the primary receiver, deliberately giving him opportunities to help the offense.

“I think being able to have some more intentionality about that,” McVay said. “Being able to call some plays where he’s the primary. Whatever I say will be an excuse, but it wasn’t good enough on my part in terms of the types of things that we were getting off to allow our players to get into a rhythm.”

McVay took responsibility for Robinson’s quiet debut.

"Allen is certainly somebody that needs to be more involved and get more opportunities.”

Robinson handled the situation with remarkable calmness, according to McVay.

“Oh, he was amazing,” McVay said of Robinson’s response this week. “He’s such a special guy. He’s the epitome of a pro’s pro.”

Despite last week's disappointing performance, Robinson isn't worried about any outside chatter. In fact, he expressed confidence in figuring things out.

“Honestly, I don’t really get caught up in all that,” Robinson said after Wednesday's practice. “It’s gonna be always outside noise. Me being a vet, you can’t let that cloud your overall judgment. So for me, it’s just about figuring out how I could be better, or what I could do differently, and then coming into this week and improving.”

The Rams need Robinson to be more involved offensively because as good as Kupp is, he can’t carry the passing game solely on his own. Kupp is obviously still going to get the majority of targets in this offense, but there’s plenty of room for Robinson to contribute, too.

