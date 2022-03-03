Rams at the Combine: Which Roster Positions are a Priority?

As the Rams prepare for 2022, there are some questions at key positions they need to address in Indianapolis

The Los Angeles Rams had a unique plan for 2022, and it paid off immediately. Seemingly "mortgaging the future for the now," and going "all-in" for a Super Bowl. It's unheard of that a team can go seven straight years without a first-round pick, but that's exactly where Los Angeles is.

Unless they trade it, the next time the Rams have a first-round pick in the NFL Draft will be 2024. The last time they picked that high was when they picked Jared Goff in 2016.

But those series of moves immediately paid off with a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals last month. But what about 2022? Free agency will affect some key role-players, but the Rams still have their core of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, and Aaron Donald locked up.

Knowing Los Angeles' draft day won't start until the third round, let's take a look at three of the Rams' biggest needs for 2022 and how the NFL scouting combine can potentially fill those needs.

LEFT TACKLE

With the pending retirement of Andrew Whitworth and the free-agent status of Joe Noteboom, the Rams are left with few options at left tackle. While the easiest route would be to re-sign Noteboom, after the way he played last season when filling in for Whitworth, he'll likely be a hot commodity on the open market.

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky - The 6-4, 324-pounder slimmed down in 2021 making him quicker and more athletic. He's a reliable pass blocker and an even better run blocker.

CORNERBACK

One-half of the cornerback tandem from last year is a sure thing for 2022 in Jalen Ramsey. But the status of Darious Williams is uncertain, as he enters free agency. None of the other corners on the roster have stepped up enough to be considered the starter for next season, as David Long Jr. has struggled, and Robert Rochell hasn't shown enough to earn more playing time.

Re-signing Williams would be the easiest thing, but even he didn't have the best season last year but did enough to earn big bucks on the open market.

Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh - Mathis was more than a solid cover corner in 2021 as he improved his tackling. After missing all of 2020 with an injury, he received an invite to the Senior Bowl and didn't disappoint.

CENTER

Brian Allen was one of the better centers in the league in 2021 after missing 2020 due to a knee injury. Allen recovered enough to earn the starting role and a spot. on PFF's top 101 players of 2021.

But he'll enter free agency this offseason and will most likely be too expensive for Los Angeles to retain. Coleman Shelton has a shot at the starting job but will be a restricted free agent.

Nick Ford, Utah - Ford put together an impressive season last year for the Utes and has some skills as an interior blocker.