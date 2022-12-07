On a short week, the Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in prime time on Thursday night from Sofi Stadium. Decimated by injuries, the Rams will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak vs. a Raiders team who is showing signs of life with a chance to crash the playoff party.

Los Angeles in last place in the NFC West and likely to miss the playoffs, just one season removed from reigning as Super Bowl LVI Champions. The Rams' (3-9) season has continued its seemingly uncontrollable tailspin with a depleted roster as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are all on the injured reserve list.

The Rams lost to NFC West rival Seattle on Sunday with much thanks to the heroics of Geno Smith. John Wolford got the start over Bryce Perkins at quarterback for the Rams in the 27-23 loss that ensured Sean McVay’s first losing season as a head coach. Bobby Wagner had one of the best performances of his 11-year career vs. his former team in Seattle, finishing with five total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception.

The Raiders are fresh off a 27-20 win vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in which wide receiver DaVante Adams led the team with eight receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Las Vegas hopes to keep its two-game winning streak alive.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (3-9) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

ODDS: The Rams are 5.5-point underdogs vs. the Seahawks.

GAME TIME: Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Sofi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV/RADIO: Prime Video | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Rams head coach Sean McVay of if Stafford (spinal cord contusion) is likely out for the season:

"There's a good chance that that's probably the case."

