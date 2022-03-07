Report: Rams And Matthew Stafford Closing in on $45 Million Extension
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was expected to be paid following his Super Bowl performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, there's a price to match the production.
According to The Athletic, Stafford's next contract with Los Angeles could reach "as high as" $45 million per season. The expectation is that with the new salary cap inflation, the Rams would work on doing something "creative" with their core players to keep their contracts on roster-friendly type deals.
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Per the report, Stafford very well could be signed for a more reasonable salary around roughly $40 million a season as well.
Stafford currently has a $23 million cap hit for 2022, the final year of his contract. That number ranks 13th among all quarterbacks, per Spotrac. If a deal were to be done in the coming weeks that gives Stafford $45 million per season, it would match Patrick Mahomes for the largest annual salary in the NFL.
Stafford, 34, is coming off another impressive season in his first year with Sean McVay. On top of a Super Bowl title, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 102.9.
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Rams general manager Les Snead made it clear that extending Stafford was a priority this offseason. Los Angeles is also hopeful to come to terms on a new deal with defensive lineman Aaron Donald and re-sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Rams And Matthew Stafford Closing in on Massive Extension?
According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams are will to play Matthew Stafford over $40 million per season
Mutual Interest for Rams and Miller to 'Run it Back' in 2022
Looking like his younger self last season after a trade to the Rams, Von Miller is one of the top free agents of 2022
Matthew Stafford Trade? Did Washington Commanders Really Call Rams?
The headlines that have Washington "inquiring about trades for 42 different NFL QBs''? Tap the brakes.
Donald, 30, signed a six-year deal worth $135 million in 2018, which runs through 2024. However, his $22.5 million per year salary now ranks fifth among defensive players.
Beckham and the Rams have expressed mutual interest in returning despite his injury concerns next season. Beckham suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl win and is not expected to be ready by the start of next season.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!