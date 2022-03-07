Rams And Matthew Stafford Closing in on Massive Extension?

According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams are will to play Matthew Stafford over $40 million per season

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was expected to be paid following his Super Bowl performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, there's a price to match the production.

According to The Athletic, Stafford's next contract with Los Angeles could reach "as high as" $45 million per season. The expectation is that with the new salary cap inflation, the Rams would work on doing something "creative" with their core players to keep their contracts on roster-friendly type deals.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford

Per the report, Stafford very well could be signed for a more reasonable salary around roughly $40 million a season as well.

Stafford currently has a $23 million cap hit for 2022, the final year of his contract. That number ranks 13th among all quarterbacks, per Spotrac. If a deal were to be done in the coming weeks that gives Stafford $45 million per season, it would match Patrick Mahomes for the largest annual salary in the NFL.



Stafford, 34, is coming off another impressive season in his first year with Sean McVay. On top of a Super Bowl title, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 102.9.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Austin Corbett (63) blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford

Rams general manager Les Snead made it clear that extending Stafford was a priority this offseason. Los Angeles is also hopeful to come to terms on a new deal with defensive lineman Aaron Donald and re-sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Donald, 30, signed a six-year deal worth $135 million in 2018, which runs through 2024. However, his $22.5 million per year salary now ranks fifth among defensive players.

Beckham and the Rams have expressed mutual interest in returning despite his injury concerns next season. Beckham suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl win and is not expected to be ready by the start of next season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.