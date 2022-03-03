Skip to main content

Rams Want OBJ Back, But Can They Afford Him?

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead said that he would like to bring back Odell Beckham Jr. for a second season in Sean McVay's offense

INDIANAPOLIS -- Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead wants to run it back in 2022. So does coach Sean McVay. To do so, they'll need to find a way to sign several starters to return on team-friendly contracts. 

One of those players is receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who joined the squad midseason and became a vital factor in the Red-Zone efficiency toward the season's end and postseason. Beckham's timeline back to football remains a mystery, since he suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Snead comfirmed at this week's NFL Scouting Combine that he is open to bringing back Beckham on a long-term deal.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s unfortunate that Odell had an injury, but yes, we’d definitely like to have Odell (re-signed)," Snead told reporters via Zoom on Wednesday.  "You just know that he might miss the first half of the season or something like that.”

With Snead understanding that Beckham is likely limited for the early part of next season, Los Angeles will have to look a multitude of ways to re-sign him at the right price. The recovery and structure from team doctors likely gives the Rams a better outlook on when he is set to return to action. 

Keep in mind that Beckham isn't the only receiver returning from injury. Veteran Robert Woods started the year on a tear opposite Cooper Kupp and still would have been a major role player for the Rams in the postseason along with OBJ. Instead, one day after Beckham joined the roster, Woods suffered a torn ACL.

Woods is currently under contract through the 2025 season. Kupp, who took Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP honors, is set to hit the market in 2023. Los Angeles also features second-year receiver Van Jefferson on the roster and must find a way to extend quarterback Matthew Stafford

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on the sidelines prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks during Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Snead isn't worried about the production and how to get all four receivers the ball. The team last year did have a plan in motion to give all four pass-catchers viable playing time without taking away too many reps from one player. 

Snead said that if Beckham was to return next season, his role could be similar to that of when they signed him following his release from the Cleveland Browns, siting it would be like "very fresh legs for the stretch mark" and moving into the second half of the season. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
