Skip to main content

'He's Incredible': Rams LB Justin Hollins on Bobby Wagner

Hollins is excited to learn from the seasoned veteran linebacker.

The Los Angeles Rams fielded one of the top defenses in the NFL last season, which was a key reason they were the last team standing.

As the No. 4 seed on Wild Card weekend, Los Angeles won four playoff games including a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to become Super Bowl champions.

With superstars like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller leading the way, the Rams' defense was top-notch in 2021. 

However this is a new season, so players come and go. As magical as the ride was for Miller, he left town and signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills.

As difficult as it was for the Rams to lose a player like Miller, they rebounded nicely and signed Bobby Wagner, a championship-caliber veteran who will be just as impactful and bring leadership and toughness to the defense.

Sean McVay expressed his approval for Wagner earlier in the offseason, but he's not the only one. Linebacker Justin Hollins shared his thoughts on Wagner and how he's looking forward to absorbing as much as he can.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aaron Donald-Super Bowl-1600x900
Play

Trio of Rams in Top 15 of PFF's Top 50 NFL Players 'Right Now'

In PFF's latest list, they rank the best 50 players in the NFL as of right now.

By Timm Hamm11 hours ago
11 hours ago
USATSI_17523173
Play

Rams WR Van Jefferson Looking To 'Prove Himself Right' In Training Camp

After a whirlwind offseason, Los Angeles Rams' Van Jefferson is ready to breakout in 2022

By Cole Thompson12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Will Not Go To Pup List

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff13 hours ago
13 hours ago

“Oh man, he's incredible," Hollins said. "Honestly, Bobby being at OTAs, I know everything's not full speed. We don’t have pads on, but just to see some of the little things he does day in and day out, the way he works. It's amazing and I feel like when we put these pads on, I'm going to learn a lot.”

The Seattle Seahawks selected Wagner in the second round at No. 47 in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was named the starting middle linebacker as a rookie and held that role until his release this past March.

In 10 seasons in Seattle, not only did he win a Super Bowl, but last season was his eighth consecutive season earning first or second-team All-Pro honors. 

As for his play on the field? Wagner was a tackling machine. In 2021 he recorded a career-high 170 tackles. He's been so dependable throughout his career, recording at least 100 tackles every season. 

The Rams are banking on Wagner providing that type of game-changing ability and consistency, especially if they want to get back to the Super Bowl.

Hollins knows his team is getting an all-around stud in Wagner.

“It's been great. He’s really taking on a great leadership role with us too," Hollins said. "Being that vet, that vet-savvy stuff that people talk about, he really shows it. He teaches us and pulls us along on certain things.”

Aaron Donald-Super Bowl-1600x900
News

Trio of Rams in Top 15 of PFF's Top 50 NFL Players 'Right Now'

By Timm Hamm11 hours ago
USATSI_17523173
News

Rams WR Van Jefferson Looking To 'Prove Himself Right' In Training Camp

By Cole Thompson12 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Will Not Go To Pup List

By Ram Digest Staff13 hours ago
USATSI_17364298
News

Rams' Greg Gaines: Los Angeles Has 'Best D-Line in the League'

By Connor Zimmerlee14 hours ago
Snip20220724_67
News

Rams Elder Blocking Statesman Rob Havenstein: 'Something Special' Ahead

By Geoff Magliochetti16 hours ago
hollins
News

'Hungry' LB Justin Hollins Not Ready for Rams to Stop Eating

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
ca-times.brightspotcdn
News

Coach Sean McVay: Rams Embracing Target on Back

By Kevin Tame, Jr19 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen (55) during the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams C Brian Allen Reveals Thoughts on Rookie OG Logan Bruss, New OL Group

By Daniel Flick22 hours ago