'He's Incredible': Rams LB Justin Hollins on Bobby Wagner

The Los Angeles Rams fielded one of the top defenses in the NFL last season, which was a key reason they were the last team standing.

As the No. 4 seed on Wild Card weekend, Los Angeles won four playoff games including a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to become Super Bowl champions.

With superstars like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller leading the way, the Rams' defense was top-notch in 2021.

However this is a new season, so players come and go. As magical as the ride was for Miller, he left town and signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills.

As difficult as it was for the Rams to lose a player like Miller, they rebounded nicely and signed Bobby Wagner, a championship-caliber veteran who will be just as impactful and bring leadership and toughness to the defense.

Sean McVay expressed his approval for Wagner earlier in the offseason, but he's not the only one. Linebacker Justin Hollins shared his thoughts on Wagner and how he's looking forward to absorbing as much as he can.

“Oh man, he's incredible," Hollins said. "Honestly, Bobby being at OTAs, I know everything's not full speed. We don’t have pads on, but just to see some of the little things he does day in and day out, the way he works. It's amazing and I feel like when we put these pads on, I'm going to learn a lot.”

The Seattle Seahawks selected Wagner in the second round at No. 47 in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was named the starting middle linebacker as a rookie and held that role until his release this past March.

In 10 seasons in Seattle, not only did he win a Super Bowl, but last season was his eighth consecutive season earning first or second-team All-Pro honors.

As for his play on the field? Wagner was a tackling machine. In 2021 he recorded a career-high 170 tackles. He's been so dependable throughout his career, recording at least 100 tackles every season.

The Rams are banking on Wagner providing that type of game-changing ability and consistency, especially if they want to get back to the Super Bowl.

Hollins knows his team is getting an all-around stud in Wagner.

“It's been great. He’s really taking on a great leadership role with us too," Hollins said. "Being that vet, that vet-savvy stuff that people talk about, he really shows it. He teaches us and pulls us along on certain things.”