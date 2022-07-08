Ultimate Snub: Rams LB No Longer Top 5?

Bobby Wagner merits top 10 praise among the league but falls five spots lower than last year’s rankings

The reigning Super Bowl champions added a future Hall of Famer as they gear up for their title defense in 2022. The Los Angeles Rams signed Bobby Wagner to a five-year contract worth up to $65 million bringing Wagner back to his hometown of Southern California.

After Seattle drafted Wagner in the second round at No. 47 of the 2012 NFL Draft, the six-time All-Pro spent 10 years with the Seahawks before getting released back in March.

At 32 years old, Wagner is still viewed as a high-caliber linebacker. In fact, last year he proved to still be a tackling machine. His 170 combined takedowns ranked third among linebackers. As established as Wagner is, those around the NFL saw a little bit of a drop-off in his game last season.

ESPN polled NFL executives, coaches, players, and scouts to rank the top off-ball linebackers in the NFL and Wagner came in at No. 8 – five spots lower than last year’s rankings.

One NFL coordinator acknowledged that “he might be in decline but is still a damn good player.” Another AFC scout sees his athleticism and speed declining, thus resulting in him being overtaken by other linebackers.

“You know what you’re getting with Bobby — production, athleticism, leadership,” an AFC scout said. “It’s just his game was elite athleticism and speed, and when that starts to go a bit, that can affect you.”

One thing nobody seems to be talking about is Wagner’s durability. Over his career, he started in 150 out of 151 regular-season games. He's the prototypical middle linebacker who rarely missed a snap in his career, logging 900 or more defensive snaps in his last seven seasons.

Wagner has twice led the NFL in tackles and was a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

Even if the Rams are not getting the Wagner from five years ago, he can still play at an elite level and the contract he got from Los Angeles shows it.