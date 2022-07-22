Skip to main content

Rams Jalen Ramsey Rated Top Cornerback in Madden NFL 23

The EA Sports Madden 23 video game names Jalen Ramsey as the best corner in the league for the second straight season

Far and away, the only shutdown cornerback of the last five years to routinely rank among experts’ top-five cornerbacks in the league at any given time is Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey was a first-team All-Pro last season and once again proved to be the best cornerback in the NFL. Yet, his rating in Madden somehow went down.

EA Sports released ratings for every cornerback in “Madden NFL 23” and though Ramsey was by far the best at his position, he wasn’t given a 99 overall rating – which is the rating he had last year.

The Rams star is the game's top-rated corner for a second straight year.

Ramsey is a 98 overall in the game, just like his teammate Cooper Kupp.

The Madden NFL 23 Cornerback rankings:

1. Jalen Ramsey, Rams: 98

2. Jaire Alexander, Packers: 94

3. Tre'Davious White, Bills: 93

T-4. Darius Slay, Eagles: 92

T-4. Denzel Ward, Browns: 92

T-6. Marshon Lattimore, Saints: 91

T-6. Stephon Gilmore, Panthers: 91

T-8. J.C. Jackson, Chargers: 90

T-8. Marlon Humphrey, Ravens: 90

10. A.J. Terrell, Falcons: 89

Since entering the NFL in 2016, Ramsey made five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro selections. You could even argue that he was robbed of a fourth All-Pro because he was traded midseason in 2019.

The Rams acquired Ramsey, the fifth pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2021 Ramsey had a stellar season. In 16 games he had four interceptions, 16 pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 77 combined tackles.

