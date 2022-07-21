Skip to main content

Madden NFL 23: Rams Aaron Donald In '99' Club?

The 31-year-old defensive tackle is showing no signs of slowing down.

Aaron Donald is an absolute freak. The Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle is basically a cheat code on the field. There may not be anything more conclusive in the world of sports than Donald's long list of accolades he's earned throughout his career.

Well, now Donald has a new milestone to add to his list. He was granted a 99 overall rating in the latest Madden video game, which is the highest rating a player can earn.

This is, remarkably, his sixth straight year with that superior rating.

So far, Donald is the third member of the 99 Club in “Madden NFL 23,” joining Las Vegas Raiders' receiver Davante Adams and Cleveland Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett. Two of his teammates - Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp - came close, earning a 98 overall rating.

Last year, Donald appeared in all 17 games and finished with a career-best 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles all while consistently dealing with double teams week after week. He added an eighth Pro Bowl and seventh All-Pro selection to his extraordinary resume.

Donald also stepped up when it mattered most in the postseason. In 10 postseason games, he recorded 6.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. 

The Rams' defensive line, led by Donald, is poised to be a team strength again this season. In fact, the Rams' defense should continue to be able to count on elite play from Donald, creating opportunities for Leonard Floyd, A’Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, and Justin Hollins. This unit will look to match if not surpass last season's 50 sacks, which was third-most in the league.

After the Rams' Super Bowl win in February, Donald signed a restructured contract that made him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. 

Madden NFL 23 will be available on August 19, 2022.

