Madden 23 Ratings: Rams Matthew Stafford Slighted in Top-10?

Where did the defending Super Bowl champion end up in the Madden 23 ratings release?

As EA Sports continues to announce its official Madden NFL 23 ratings, we now have answers for the most prized position in all of sports.

The quarterback.

When you factor in that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is a stat machine and of course, is coming off a Super Bowl victory, he’s unquestionably one of the best players at his position, right?

But is he a top-five quarterback? Top eight? 

EA Sports announced that Stafford has an 85 overall rating in the game. His overall rating ranks 10th among all quarterbacks.

Here’s the complete top 10, led by Tom Brady.

The Madden NFL 23 Quarterback rankings:

1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers: 97

2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: 96

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: 95

4. Josh Allen, Bills: 92

5. Joe Burrow, Bengals: 90

6. Dak Prescott, Cowboys: 89

7. Justin Herbert, Chargers: 88

T-8. Lamar Jackson, Ravens: 87

T-8. Russell Wilson, Broncos: 87

10. Matthew Stafford, Rams: 85

The top four are accurate, but the bottom six are questionable. 

Is Stafford's overall rating at No. 10 fair?

After all, Stafford ranks in the top 12 among NFL quarterbacks all-time in completions and passing yards. At 34 years of age, he has 4,302 completions and 49,995 passing yards. All throughout his career, including his 12 years in Detroit, he consistently threw for over 4,500 yards a season.

Are there really nine other quarterbacks that are better than Stafford?

How did Lamar Jackson earn an 87 overall, two spots higher than Stafford? In fact, he is down from a 94 last year yet still ranked ahead of Stafford? The Ravens finished below .500 last season, and Jackson's stats are nowhere near Staffords. 

The only aspect of his game that is better than Stafford's is his athletic ability. Jackson earned a 96 acceleration rating and 95 agility rating, compared to Stafford's 65 acceleration rating and 72 agility rating

Final regular season statistics in 2021:

 QB        Comp  Att   Pct    Yards   TDs  Ints  Rating

Stafford  404   601   67.2   4,886   41    17    102.9

Jackson  246   382   64.4  2,882   16    13     87.0

Burrow   366   520   70.4  4,611    34    14    108.3

Stafford also beat the 90 overall Joe Burrow head to head on the biggest stage in sports. Meanwhile, after an 'almost' retirement, the 44-year-old Brady is No. 1.

On the bright side, the Rams have their first practice on July 24, and the first open practice will be on July 29, and Stafford will have an opportunity to prove that he was slighted in these ratings. 

