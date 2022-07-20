Skip to main content

Madden 23 Ratings: Rams Triple Crown WR Snubbed?

The popular video game shows love for wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but somehow didn't rank him at No. 1

EA Sports announced its official Madden NFL 23 launch ratings for wide receivers and tight ends on Monday.

Considering Cooper Kupp put together a record-setting season in 2021, he’s unequivocally the best player at his position, right?

After all, Kupp was only the fourth wide receiver in NFL history to lead the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 2021.

However, that still wasn’t enough to earn him the highest overall rating in Madden 23.

For those unaware, a 99-overall Madden rating is only granted to the best of the best, and yet the Los Angeles Rams wideout did not make the cut.

Wait, what?

Evidently, leading the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns gets you one point shy of a 99 rating.

Not only did Kupp win the AP Offensive Player of the year, but he was also named the Super Bowl LVI MVP.

So how did this happen? Who has ranked ahead of Kupp?

The Madden NFL 23 Wide Receiver rankings:

1. Davante Adams, Raiders: 99

2. Cooper Kupp, Rams: 98

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

goff staff rams
Play

Ex-Rams QB Jared Goff Has 'No Bitterness' After Super Bowl Snub

The former No. 1 pick is content despite missing out on a Super Bowl title.

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Shutterstock_12655996h
Play

Rams Special Teams Coach DeCamillis 'As Well Respected As There Is'

Joe DeCamillis proved to be a tremendous addition to the Rams coaching staff.

By Kevin Tame8 hours ago
8 hours ago
1093446250.jpg.0
Play

Rams Camp Move: Reunion with DT Ndamukong Suh?

Suh started every game on the Rams' 2018 NFC Championship-winning team.

By Daniel Flick11 hours ago
11 hours ago

3. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: 97

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals: 96

5. Stefon Diggs, Bills: 95

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings: 93

7. Mike Evans, Buccaneer: 92

T-8. Terry McLaurin, Commanders: 91

T-8. Keenan Allen, Chargers: 91

10. Amari Cooper, Browns: 90

Don't get me wrong, that's a solid list of elite wide receivers, and Adams is a special player, but Kupp has a 96 speed rating, 99 catching rating, 99 awareness rating, and 95 agility rating. Those are unbelievable numbers, almost as if Kupp was created in a video game. 

If anything, both Kupp and Adams should be a 99.

Maybe if Kupp wins the triple crown again this year, he will be in the 99 club? Or perhaps he and Matthew Stafford use it as fuel and have another stellar season?

Madden NFL 23, which features the late John Madden back on the cover, will be released on August 19.

goff staff rams
News

Ex-Rams QB Jared Goff Has 'No Bitterness' After Super Bowl Snub

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
Shutterstock_12655996h
News

Rams Special Teams Coach DeCamillis 'As Well Respected As There Is'

By Kevin Tame8 hours ago
1093446250.jpg.0
News

Rams Camp Move: Reunion with DT Ndamukong Suh?

By Daniel Flick11 hours ago
evans
News

Surprise Cut: Is Bobby Evans on Rams' Roster Bubble?

By Zach DimmittJul 18, 2022
Bobby Brown
News

Rams DL Bobby Brown Suspended Multiple Games

By Matt GalatzanJul 18, 2022
Van-Jefferson-02132022-Getty-FTR
News

Is WR Van Jefferson Rams' Best Kept Secret?

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 18, 2022
super-bowl-champion-rams-begin-2022-season
News

Rams ‘Bold Prediction’: WR Allen Robinson Wins Comeback Award?

By Zach DimmittJul 18, 2022
AAZCPho
News

Richie Incognito, Former Rams Draft Pick, Retires After Controversial NFL Career

By Mike FisherJul 16, 2022