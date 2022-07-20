Madden 23 Ratings: Rams Triple Crown WR Snubbed?

EA Sports announced its official Madden NFL 23 launch ratings for wide receivers and tight ends on Monday.

Considering Cooper Kupp put together a record-setting season in 2021, he’s unequivocally the best player at his position, right?

After all, Kupp was only the fourth wide receiver in NFL history to lead the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 2021.

However, that still wasn’t enough to earn him the highest overall rating in Madden 23.

For those unaware, a 99-overall Madden rating is only granted to the best of the best, and yet the Los Angeles Rams wideout did not make the cut.

Wait, what?

Evidently, leading the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns gets you one point shy of a 99 rating.

Not only did Kupp win the AP Offensive Player of the year, but he was also named the Super Bowl LVI MVP.

So how did this happen? Who has ranked ahead of Kupp?

The Madden NFL 23 Wide Receiver rankings:

1. Davante Adams, Raiders: 99

2. Cooper Kupp, Rams: 98

3. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: 97

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals: 96

5. Stefon Diggs, Bills: 95

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings: 93

7. Mike Evans, Buccaneer: 92

T-8. Terry McLaurin, Commanders: 91

T-8. Keenan Allen, Chargers: 91

10. Amari Cooper, Browns: 90

Don't get me wrong, that's a solid list of elite wide receivers, and Adams is a special player, but Kupp has a 96 speed rating, 99 catching rating, 99 awareness rating, and 95 agility rating. Those are unbelievable numbers, almost as if Kupp was created in a video game.

If anything, both Kupp and Adams should be a 99.

Maybe if Kupp wins the triple crown again this year, he will be in the 99 club? Or perhaps he and Matthew Stafford use it as fuel and have another stellar season?

Madden NFL 23, which features the late John Madden back on the cover, will be released on August 19.