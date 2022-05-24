Matthew Stafford On ‘Injection of Excitement' for Rams Rookies at OTAs

Stafford says the rooks bring "an injection of excitement" in the offseason

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford may have only one season under his belt with the team, but he's all too familiar with seeing a fresh group of rookies show up each offseason after a 12-year career with the Detroit Lions.

He spoke Monday following the first day of voluntary OTAs on what it's like to have youthful energy on the practice field headed into the season.

"Every time you get the rookies in here there's just like an injection of excitement," Stafford said. "These guys are getting to be on the field for the first time with all of us out there. Watching those guys run around and enjoy it, understanding there's a long way to go for them, but at the same time getting to watch those guys compete which is a lot of fun for me."

While Stafford will get to work directly alongside rookies in LA's offense like running back Kyren Williams, offensive guard Logan Bruss, and offensive tackle AJ Arcuri, the rest of the Rams' draft class will be looking to get the best of the veteran on the defensive end.

Four of LA's eight draft picks were defensive backs. Decobie Durant, Quentin Lake, Derion Kendrick, and Russ Yeast are all capable playmakers in the secondary and should see quick development throughout the season due to playing against a QB in practice that has thrown for the 12th-most yards (49,995) in NFL history.

A few could see themselves rise up the depth chart if they manage to pick-off Stafford in practice. But as everyone continues to settle in to OTAs, he'll continue to appreciate from afar the vital learning process that every NFL rookie and player goes through.

