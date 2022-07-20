Madden 23: Rams Bobby Wagner Appointed Top-Four LB

When you think of the Los Angeles Rams, what usually comes to mind?

High-powered offenses? Cooper Kupp? Maybe Matthew Stafford or Aaron Donald?

How about the Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk days? Those Rams teams were nicknamed ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’ because they were so dynamic and gifted offensively.

Well, it turns out the new era of the Rams is still focused on being an offensive juggernaut, but the organization is also directing its attention to the defense.

Need proof?

Well, they traded for Jalen Ramsay in 2019 and Von Miller in 2021. During this offseason, Los Angeles locked up Aaron Donald long-term and made a big free agency splash by signing eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Wagner is one of the top linebackers in the NFL and his rating in the upcoming “Madden NFL 23” video game indicates that. EA Sports revealed that Wagner has a 91 overall rating, making him the fourth-best middle linebacker in the game. He’s behind only Fred Warner (94), Demario Davis (93), and Lavonte David (92).

Here are some of the scores that went into his 91 overall rating:



Speed rating: 85

Acceleration: 87

Agility: 84

Strength: 81

Awareness: 92

Tackle rating: 95

The 31-year-old veteran registered 170 tackles, five passes defended, and an interception this past season. Over the course of his 10-year career, he has been a tackling machine. The Rams haven’t had a linebacker of Wagner’s caliber since the days of Kevin Greene. Having someone as talented as him behind Donald is a deadly combination.

Wagner talked about pairing up with Donald and how it will impact his play on the field.

“I’m really excited to play with him,” Wagner said. “I’ve been watching him from afar and any linebacker that’s got a guy like that right in front of you, it’s going to take a lot of pressure off of you and allow you to come downhill and make plays. When I come downhill, they can’t come off on him fast to come get me because then he makes the play.”

Statistically speaking, the Rams didn’t have one of the premier defenses in the NFL last season. In fact, they ranked 15th in points allowed and 17th in yards allowed, putting them right in the middle of the pack.

However, coming off a Super Bowl championship, and adding a stud like Wagner, Los Angeles certainly have star power on defense.