Skip to main content

NFC QB Rankings: Rams' Stafford Among Elite?

After winning the Super Bowl, does Matthew Stafford start 2022 among the quarterback elite?

The quarterback position is the most important position on the field. If you look across the league, all of the playoff teams have solid quarterbacks and the Super Bowl contending teams have elite players at the position. 

The Los Angeles Rams can certainly attest to this. After bringing in Matthew Stafford via a trade with the Detroit Lions last offseason, they were rewarded with a Lombardi Trophy. 

Is Stafford an all-time great? Probably not. The slinger just turned 34, which in this day and age, is not as old as it once was. We are seeing more quarterbacks play at a high level into their late 30s or - hello, Tom Brady - mid-40s. But while he has of course now won a Super Bowl, Stafford has zero MVPs, zero Super Bowl MVPs, zero All-Pro seasons, and only one Pro Bowl season in his career. Stafford still has a good chance of making a case for the Hall of Fame though, especially if he can win another Super Bowl.

So where does Stafford rank in the CBS NFC QB rankings?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Matthew Stafford
Play

Coach Stafford: Rams QB Takes Mental Reps While Vocally Leading Offense At OTAs

Matthew Stafford might not be throwing at practice, but that has stopped him from being an extra coach for the Rams in OTAs.

By Cole Thompson12 hours ago
12 hours ago
gaines
Play

Rams 2022 Breakout Candidate: Who Takes the Crown?

USA Today revealed its list of breakout candidates for the 2022-23 season for all 32 teams

By Zach Dimmitt14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Reacts To Signing Massive Extension

Cooper Kupp could not be more excited to be a Ram for life

By Matt Galatzan16 hours ago
16 hours ago

What deserves more weight, the 12 occasionally gaudy but unfruitful years he spent with the Lions, or the one MVP-caliber Super Bowl run he just enjoyed with the Rams? Stafford's actual Super Bowl performance is a fitting template for the middle ground: imperfect, but good enough to win it all. His big arm gets him in more trouble than it should, as he's prone to force untimely throws. And yet, given a stellar supporting cast, that rocket on his shoulder proves worthwhile. He and the Rams are a rock-solid match for each other, as long as Sean McVay remembers not to overburden his man. And he's got all the toys to make noise again.  

Being ranked at No. 3 in the NFC, only behind Brady and Aaron Rodgers, surely shows how much Stafford is respected across the league. He is coming off another stellar statistical season, throwing for nearly 5,000 yards and 41 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions. Over the course of his career, he has thrown for over 4,000 yards in nine out of his 13 seasons, including 5,038 yards in 2011 as a member of the Lions. 

Additionally, his No. 1 receiver, Cooper Kupp just signed an extension, keeping the star-powered duo together through the 2026 season.

Matthew Stafford
News

Coach Stafford: Rams QB Takes Mental Reps While Vocally Leading Offense At OTAs

By Cole Thompson12 hours ago
gaines
News

Rams 2022 Breakout Candidate: Who Takes the Crown?

By Zach Dimmitt14 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Reacts To Signing Massive Extension

By Matt Galatzan16 hours ago
USATSI_18489467
News

'Nervous is an Understatement': Sean McVay on Aaron Donald Offseason Retirement Rumors

By Connor Zimmerlee17 hours ago
akers 2
News

Under-the-Radar: Can Rams RB Cam Akers Rise to Stardom this Season?

By Zach Dimmitt17 hours ago
donald
News

Rams' Aaron Donald Ready to Recreate Super Bowl Feeling

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
USATSI_16976891
News

Rams Cooper Kupp Signed Extension Wearing Matthew Stafford Jersey

By Matt Galatzan19 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Bet Big on Aaron Donald Long-Term Potential With New Deal

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago