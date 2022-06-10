NFC QB Rankings: Rams' Stafford Among Elite?

The quarterback position is the most important position on the field. If you look across the league, all of the playoff teams have solid quarterbacks and the Super Bowl contending teams have elite players at the position.

The Los Angeles Rams can certainly attest to this. After bringing in Matthew Stafford via a trade with the Detroit Lions last offseason, they were rewarded with a Lombardi Trophy.

Is Stafford an all-time great? Probably not. The slinger just turned 34, which in this day and age, is not as old as it once was. We are seeing more quarterbacks play at a high level into their late 30s or - hello, Tom Brady - mid-40s. But while he has of course now won a Super Bowl, Stafford has zero MVPs, zero Super Bowl MVPs, zero All-Pro seasons, and only one Pro Bowl season in his career. Stafford still has a good chance of making a case for the Hall of Fame though, especially if he can win another Super Bowl.

So where does Stafford rank in the CBS NFC QB rankings?

What deserves more weight, the 12 occasionally gaudy but unfruitful years he spent with the Lions, or the one MVP-caliber Super Bowl run he just enjoyed with the Rams? Stafford's actual Super Bowl performance is a fitting template for the middle ground: imperfect, but good enough to win it all. His big arm gets him in more trouble than it should, as he's prone to force untimely throws. And yet, given a stellar supporting cast, that rocket on his shoulder proves worthwhile. He and the Rams are a rock-solid match for each other, as long as Sean McVay remembers not to overburden his man. And he's got all the toys to make noise again.

Being ranked at No. 3 in the NFC, only behind Brady and Aaron Rodgers, surely shows how much Stafford is respected across the league. He is coming off another stellar statistical season, throwing for nearly 5,000 yards and 41 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions. Over the course of his career, he has thrown for over 4,000 yards in nine out of his 13 seasons, including 5,038 yards in 2011 as a member of the Lions.

Additionally, his No. 1 receiver, Cooper Kupp just signed an extension, keeping the star-powered duo together through the 2026 season.