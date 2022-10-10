Skip to main content

Sean McVay: Rams OL 'Not Good Enough' After Cowboys Loss

Sean McVay discussed the state of the Rams offensive line following the Cowboys loss.

The Los Angeles Rams offense is struggling. There is no way to sugarcoat that fact, especially after another lackluster performance in the Rams' 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. 

An offense that was one of the best in the NFL just a season ago has now failed to score 20 points in four of their first five games as the Rams sit at 2-3. Of course, five games is a relatively small sample size, but there is still cause for concern. 

Against the Cowboys, quarterback Matthew Stafford wasn't terrible. He completed 28-of-42 passes for 308 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. However, he was sacked five times, which is a big picture for the Rams that coach Sean McVay harped on following the loss. 

"We've got to be able to figure it out," McVay said. "Whether it's guys that are playing right now or whether we need to figure out some other options."

"But it's not good enough and it's not exclusive to one player, to one position."

The Rams' offensive line struggles are well-documented this season, as the unit continues to be hit with injuries seemingly in every game. Against the Cowboys on Sunday Stafford was sacked five times and constantly under pressure, making his life difficult. 

There is reason to believe the Rams will turn it around on offense eventually, especially with the pieces they have to work with. If the offensive line doesn't drastically improve, though, it won't matter how well Stafford plays. 

After all, he won't be able to hurt opposing defenses if he is constantly on the ground after being sacked. 

