Jalen Ramsey leads one of the NFL's best secondary units in 2022.

While the Los Angeles Rams fielded one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2021, they likely do not make their Super Bowl run without their defense. As the saying goes, defense wins championships.

When you boast Aaron Donald on the defensive line and Jalen Ramsey on the perimeter at cornerback, your defense will be borderline elite. Ramsey helps anchor one of the best secondary units in the NFL, which was reflected in PFF's 2022 secondary rankings.

TIER 2: MINOR QUESTION MARKS 9. LOS ANGELES RAMS CB: Jalen Ramsey

CB: David Long Jr.

NCB: Troy Hill

S: Jordan Fuller

S: Taylor Rapp This ranking would look a lot different without Jalen Ramsey factoring in. The Rams' secondary would be closer to Tier 5 than Tier 2 without him. That’s just how valuable elite cornerbacks are. Ramsey has averaged only 477 yards allowed per season in a Rams uniform despite routinely shadowing top receivers.

PFF has the Rams as the top team in their second tier, highlighting just how impactful an elite cornerback is for a team's secondary. However, outside of Ramsey, PFF does not have a lot of confidence in the Rams' secondary.

Losing Darious Williams in free agency will sting, as he was a solid corner opposite of Ramsey while with Los Angeles. However, if the Rams want to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they will need guys like David Long Jr. and Jordan Fuller to continue to take that next step, helping Ramsey and forming an elite secondary unit.

