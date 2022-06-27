Skip to main content

Rams DBs An Elite Unit? PFF NFL Secondary Rankings

Jalen Ramsey leads one of the NFL's best secondary units in 2022.

While the Los Angeles Rams fielded one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2021, they likely do not make their Super Bowl run without their defense. As the saying goes, defense wins championships. 

When you boast Aaron Donald on the defensive line and Jalen Ramsey on the perimeter at cornerback, your defense will be borderline elite. Ramsey helps anchor one of the best secondary units in the NFL, which was reflected in PFF's 2022 secondary rankings

TIER 2: MINOR QUESTION MARKS

9. LOS ANGELES RAMS

CB: Jalen Ramsey
CB: David Long Jr.
NCB: Troy Hill
S: Jordan Fuller
S: Taylor Rapp

This ranking would look a lot different without Jalen Ramsey factoring in. The Rams' secondary would be closer to Tier 5 than Tier 2 without him. That’s just how valuable elite cornerbacks are. Ramsey has averaged only 477 yards allowed per season in a Rams uniform despite routinely shadowing top receivers.

PFF has the Rams as the top team in their second tier, highlighting just how impactful an elite cornerback is for a team's secondary. However, outside of Ramsey, PFF does not have a lot of confidence in the Rams' secondary. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Stan-Kroenke
Play

Stanley's Cup; Rams Owner Stan Kroenke Adds Another Super Trophy

Another silver trophy hoist awaits Rams owner Stan Kroenke after the Colorado Avalanche's triumph on Sunday night.

By Geoff Magliochetti2 hours ago
2 hours ago
1352291317.0
Play

Rams Rank High in NFL Front Office Ratings

The accolades keep rolling in for the defending champion Rams, whose front office was ranked amongst the top five in football.

By Geoff Magliochetti7 hours ago
7 hours ago
IMG_6839
Play

NFL New QB-WR Combo Rankings: Rams Top 10?

The Rams duo of Stafford and Robinson were ranked among one of the top new veteran QB-WR pairings

By Kevin Tame9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Losing Darious Williams in free agency will sting, as he was a solid corner opposite of Ramsey while with Los Angeles. However, if the Rams want to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they will need guys like David Long Jr. and Jordan Fuller to continue to take that next step, helping Ramsey and forming an elite secondary unit

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Stan-Kroenke
News

Stanley's Cup; Rams Owner Stan Kroenke Adds Another Super Trophy

By Geoff Magliochetti2 hours ago
1352291317.0
News

Rams Rank High in NFL Front Office Ratings

By Geoff Magliochetti7 hours ago
IMG_6839
News

NFL New QB-WR Combo Rankings: Rams Top 10?

By Kevin Tame9 hours ago
USATSI_17552954
News

Don't Sleep: Could These Rams Win You Your Fantasy League?

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
ram quinn
News

Rams Reunion: Should L.A. Trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn?

By Mike FisherJun 26, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Free Agent Odell Beckham: Out Until November?

By Matt GalatzanJun 25, 2022
Sean-McVay-Bill-Belichick
News

Rams' Sean McVay Won't Win NFL 'Coach of The Year' (And He's Fine With It)

By Mike FisherJun 25, 2022
USATSI_18497583
News

Opening Lines for Rams' First Two Games Revealed

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 25, 2022