After five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the contenders are beginning to pull away from the pretenders. The Los Angeles Rams, no strangers to headlines, have lost two-straight games to fall to 2-3.

After only scoring one touchdown in the last two games, the Rams are now chasing the San Francisco 49ers for the lead in the NFC West division.

Where do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest NFL Power Rankings? After being upset by the Dallas Cowboys 22-10, the Rams have fallen outside of the Top 10 at No. 11.

The Rams are like a clock with only one hand working. While it’s enjoyable to watch Cooper Kupp catch 30 passes a game, there needs to be a terrifying counter punch to this plodding offense.

Both injury and inconsistent play has plagued L.A.’s offensive line, making life a bit more difficult for Stafford under center. Stafford was sacked five times in a Week 5 loss to the Cowboys and has been sacked 21 total times this season.

With an opportunity to bounce back, the Rams remain heavy 10.5-point favorites as they host the reeling Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It's been an eventful week for the Panthers; Coach Matt Rhule was fired on Monday and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain that will sideline him vs. LA.

