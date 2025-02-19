Rams Predicted to Fall Far in NFC West Race
Pro Football Network made a series of predictions for each team entering the 2025 season and they stated the Rams would go from first to worst in the NFC West.
"Los Angeles nearly pulled this off in the 2022 season and the 49ers did in 2024. With Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp possibly on the move, a team that was walking a fine line to begin with could see their house of cards come crumbling down in a major way. It’s easy to project a significant dropoff on the offensive side of the ball (C+ grade in Offense+ last season, 11th best), and the writing is on the wall when it comes to the defense." Writes PFN's Kyle Soppe.
"Aaron Donald isn’t coming back and if the offense takes a step back, this flaw figures to be even more impactful as this team will require their defense to make more plays in 2025 than in recent seasons with the floor elevating Stafford under center."
"We all know the value that the quarterback position holds and so it stands to reason that making the opponents’ QB uncomfortable is tied to success when it comes to defenses. Those teams (Raiders, Jaguars, Panthers, Bears, and Falcons) all got below average quarterback play per our QB+ metric and they averaged just over five wins in 2025 – with a first place schedule coming their way and possible rebound seasons from Arizona/San Francisco, this team seeing their win total from 2024 be cut in half is very much within the range of outcomes."
Soppe could not be any more wrong in his evaluation. First off, never doubt the Arizona Cardinals' ability to perform a midseason collapse that plummets them to the bottom of the division. No QB gets away with more from the media than Kyler Murray but his numbers in the second half of the season do not lie. They are poor.
The Rams' defensive line is the strength of the team. Soppe clearly did not watch any film on the Rams because if he did, he would see Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner and Byron Young continually putting quarterbacks on the ground. Donald has been gone for a year and while the player has been missed, his production has been accounted for.
The Rams will not finish last in 2025. I enjoy Sogge's work but he completely missed the mark on this one.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE