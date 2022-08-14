Skip to main content

WATCH: QB Bryce Perkins Fakes Out Chargers, Rams Take Lead

Perkins continues to make plays in the preseason opener.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins isn't done making plays in Week 1 of preseason action, as the Los Angeles Chargers "host" the defending champs at SoFi Stadium Saturday night. 

After pulling off arguably the best play nine-yard carry you'll see in a preseason game and launching a deep 60-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first half, Perkins gave the Rams the lead once again on a nifty one-yard touchdown run. 

Despite throwing an interception in the end zone earlier in the drive that was waived off due to a penalty, Perkins took full advantage of the possession by giving the Rams a 22-14 lead after the score and two-point conversion.

Take a look:

Last year, in the first three-game preseason in league history, Perkins got three starts and was the only Rams quarterback to play in the final two contests.

In total, he went 56-91 passing for 451 yards, three touchdowns, and one pick. He also rushed 22 times for 114 yards. Coach Sean McVay has been impressed with Perkins and said fans should expect similar playing time for the former Virginia Cavalier in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18787609
Play

WATCH: Rams WR Lance McCutcheon Climbs Ladder on Long Preseason TD Catch

The rookie wideout turned some heads in the first half with an impressive touchdown.

By Zach Dimmitt35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
USATSI_18868348
Play

Rams & Chargers Tied 14-14 at Half After Fireworks in Final Minutes

The two LA rivals are all knotted up at halftime.

By Zach Dimmitt39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
USATSI_18868239
Play

WATCH: Rams QB Bryce Perkins Breaks Multiple Tackles on Magical Preseason Run

Perkins is set to be the third-string quarterback, but coach Sean McVay certainly can't ignore this Houdini-like run.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago

It's just preseason numbers, but Perkins' promising mobility and experience in the system make him a valuable piece that the Rams could benefit from holding on to.

And after his play through three quarters, he's made a stronger case for himself as the full-time backup behind quarterback Matthew Stafford. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_18787609
News

WATCH: Rams WR Lance McCutcheon Climbs Ladder on Long Preseason TD Catch

By Zach Dimmitt35 minutes ago
USATSI_18868348
News

Rams & Chargers Tied 14-14 at Half After Fireworks in Final Minutes

By Zach Dimmitt39 minutes ago
USATSI_18868239
News

WATCH: Rams QB Bryce Perkins Breaks Multiple Tackles on Magical Preseason Run

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
USATSI_18868235
News

Chargers Answer With Methodical Drive, Tie it 22-22 Early in Fourth Quarter: Live In-Game Updates

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
derion kendrick decobie durant
News

Rams vs. Chargers Preseason: Impactful Rookies, How to Watch

By Timm Hamm9 hours ago
Cam Akers and Matthew Stafford
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay: 'We've Got to Be More Efficient Running the Ball'

By Connor Zimmerlee10 hours ago
derion kendrick decobie durant
News

Rams vs. Chargers Preseason GAMEDAY: Rookies, Preview, Odds

By Bri Amaranthus13 hours ago
AP21227138401737
News

Odds Revealed for Rams-Chargers Preseason Game; Who's Favored?

By Daniel FlickAug 12, 2022 4:14 PM EDT