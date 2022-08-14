WATCH: QB Bryce Perkins Fakes Out Chargers, Rams Take Lead

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins isn't done making plays in Week 1 of preseason action, as the Los Angeles Chargers "host" the defending champs at SoFi Stadium Saturday night.

After pulling off arguably the best play nine-yard carry you'll see in a preseason game and launching a deep 60-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first half, Perkins gave the Rams the lead once again on a nifty one-yard touchdown run.

Despite throwing an interception in the end zone earlier in the drive that was waived off due to a penalty, Perkins took full advantage of the possession by giving the Rams a 22-14 lead after the score and two-point conversion.

Take a look:

Last year, in the first three-game preseason in league history, Perkins got three starts and was the only Rams quarterback to play in the final two contests.

In total, he went 56-91 passing for 451 yards, three touchdowns, and one pick. He also rushed 22 times for 114 yards. Coach Sean McVay has been impressed with Perkins and said fans should expect similar playing time for the former Virginia Cavalier in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

It's just preseason numbers, but Perkins' promising mobility and experience in the system make him a valuable piece that the Rams could benefit from holding on to.

And after his play through three quarters, he's made a stronger case for himself as the full-time backup behind quarterback Matthew Stafford.

