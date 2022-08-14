Skip to main content

WATCH: Rams QB Bryce Perkins Breaks Multiple Tackles on Magical Preseason Run

Perkins is set to be the third-string quarterback, but coach Sean McVay certainly can't ignore this Houdini-like run.

The Los Angeles Rams are the away team for Saturday's Week 1 preseason matchup with the neighboring Los Angeles Chargers.

But regardless of whose logo is at the center of the field at SoFi Stadium, there's only one defending champion in the building, as coach Sean McVay and the Rams are now officially on the trail toward a repeat with the start of preseason.

And regardless of who's going to tackle quarterback Bryce Perkins, who got the start Saturday, he proved he's not going down. 

Perkins is known as being a talented dual-threat quarterback, but he made arguably the best play nine-yard carry you'll see in a preseason game. Take a look:

Last year, in the first three-game preseason in league history, Perkins got three starts and was the only Rams quarterback to play in the final two contests.

In total, he went 56-91 passing for 451 yards, three touchdowns, and one pick. He also rushed 22 times for 114 yards. Coach Sean McVay has been impressed with Perkins, and said fans should expect similar playing time for the former Virginia Cavalier in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

"I’ve been very pleased with him," McVay said Saturday at training camp. "He's got a great way about himself and all the reps that he's getting out here is going to serve him well. I think you're going to see that reflected in the way he plays in the preseason. It's great.

It's just preseason numbers, but Perkins' promising mobility and experience in the system make him a valuable piece that the Rams could benefit from holding on to. 

And after his incredible nine-yard run, he's made a stronger case for himself as full-time backup begin quarterback Matthew Stafford.  

