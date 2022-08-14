WATCH: Rams WR Lance McCutcheon Climbs Ladder on Long Preseason TD Catch

The Los Angeles Rams are the away team for Saturday's Week 1 preseason matchup with the neighboring Los Angeles Chargers.

But regardless of whose logo is at the center of the field at SoFi Stadium, there's only one defending champion in the building, as coach Sean McVay and the Rams are now officially on the trail toward a repeat with the start of preseason.

And regardless of who's going to cover Rams undrafted rookie receiver Lance McCutcheon, he proved he can make a play.

McCutcheon climbed the ladder for what was already an impressive catch, he didn't stop there. Despite multiple defenders closing in on what seem like an inevitable tackle, McCutcheon ran all the way to the end zone for a 60-yard score.

McCutcheon, who played three years at Montana State, where he was a teammate of fellow Rams rookie linebacker Daniel Hardy, had a productive three-year collegiate career.

He totaled 91 catches, 1,613 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He also had a rushing score on three career carries.

Fighting for a roster spot, the impressive touchdown catch-and-run certainly boosts his chances of being a member of the final 53.

The two teams are tied 14-14 at halftime after the "home" team Chargers scored in the final minute.

